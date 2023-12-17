Text message brings mystery invitation

If I knew.

The mystery started a few days ago.

A text message popped up on my phone from a number I didn’t recognize.

“Hi, Daryn! It’s been too long but I’m grateful for Facebook. I wanted you to know I’ve made the decision to leave CNN at the end of the year. They’re hosting a farewell for me next Thursday at 5 pm, I’d love for you to come if schedules align.”

What a lovely invitation!

There was only one problem: I had no idea who was texting this message.

Does this happen to you, Dear Reader? Sometimes your phone will add a “+1″ to the front of an incoming phone number and it completely messes up the sync with your saved contacts.

I tried typing the number into my phone without the +1. There still was no match.

Perhaps, you’re a more direct person than I am. You would’ve simply replied, “Lovely invite, but who is this?”

I couldn’t go there, figuring if I was close enough to this person to get an invite, I should know who it is.

I stayed up late that night racking my brain. It finally hit me!

Of course, it was a longtime CNN executive, Jack.

Of this, I was 100% sure.

“I promise you there is life after CNN,” I replied. “And yes, I would love to come to your gathering. Please send details.”

“Yes, I have no doubt,” Jack replied. “I’m looking forward to taking on some projects that affect my community in Colorado.”

Wait, what? Stop tape.

Jack lives in Atlanta and has ties to Montana, not Colorado.

My 100% sure guess was 100% wrong!

Back to combing through my brain. Somewhere in the cobwebs I found the answer.

Yes, of course! The mystery texter was producer Leslie! She’s a wonderful woman who has always loved Colorado and transferred out to the Denver bureau a couple years ago.

The party is for Leslie!

Of this I was 100% sure!

I did have a tiny nagging doubt thinking I remembered CNN let Leslie go in the last round of constant layoffs.

Maybe she had gone back?

I will ask her if she, too, is a guest at the party, because, surprise, surprise, the party is not for Leslie.

I only know this because an email invitation finally today.

The gathering is for another long-time executive, Kim. And now that I think about it, she did move out to Colorado years ago and has been commuting back and forth.

The biggest surprise is that I would be invited to her farewell party. We weren’t that close, but you can bet I’m going.

To celebrate her and new chapters.

Thank you, Dear Reader, for laughing at and with me as we stumble through these modern-day challenges.

And just in case, you’re wondering: This is Daryn, by the way.

Daryn Kagan is the author of the book “Hope Possible: A Network News Anchor’s Thoughts On Losing Her Job, Finding Love, A New Career, And My Dog, Always My Dog” and Executive Director of the Just One More Foundation. Email her at Daryn@darynkagan.com.