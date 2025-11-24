Tesla recruiter who grew up in Springboro to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

Libby Jones, a Tesla recruiter who grew up in Springboro, will appear on the Dec. 1 episode of “Jeopardy!”
“I’ve been chasing this Jeopardy! dream for a long time and I finally got there! Excited to share my time on the Alex Trebek Stage with all of you on Monday, December 1,” Jones said in a Facebook post.
Credit: Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television
The Davenport, Fla. resident was also encouraged by her parents who attended the recent taping in California.
“We are so proud of Libby Jones for getting selected for the show,” said Jane Schreier Jones, Libby’s mother, in a Facebook post. “It was a dream of hers! Earl Jones and I got to be in the audience for the taping. What a thrill to see our daughter on the Alex Trebek stage in the Sony Pictures Studio in California!”
“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.
