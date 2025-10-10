Tequila is the MVP of a good Cincinnati Bengals tailgate: Game day goes gourmet

“Tequila is having a major moment — it’s the fastest-growing spirit in America and so naturally it’s moving into sports culture,” said Jason Casillas, tequila expert and ambassador for Proximo Spirits. “Whether it’s a tailgate or a backyard watch party, tequila brings people together.”

An all-inclusive spirit

Forward-thinking tailgaters are discovering that tequila can deliver what beer can’t: an all-around drinking experience for any kind of guest, and with good reason.

“Tequila brings versatility that classic tailgating staples like beer can’t match: sip it neat, batch cocktails that travel perfectly, or mix drinks in your team colors,” said Casillas. “Pour favorites like Cuervo, the world’s #1 tequila, or Gran Centenario, Mexico’s No. 1 tequila, and game day feels elevated.” Online: cuervo.com and grancentenario.com

Tequila team pride

Casillas said tequila makes mixing in team colors easier than ever, offering something for fans of all denominations.

Red teams: muddle strawberries or add cranberry juice.

Blue (boo): use blue curaçao.

Green: blend in jalapeño for heat and color.

Purple: mix in a blend of blueberries and raspberries.

A food-friendly spread

For tequila tailgate food pairings, Casillas said going with the below combos is a sure win.

For grilled burgers and brats: “Cuervo Tradicional Añejo is a great fit,” he said. “The vanilla and toffee notes complement char and smoke perfectly.” Online: Cuervo Tradicional Añejo For ribeye, brisket, or steak tips: “Try a cristalino like Gran Centenario Cristalino. The complexity of the tequila elevates the most flavorful meats without overwhelming them.” Online: Gran Centenario Cristalino For spicy wings or jalapeño poppers: “That’s when you break out Devil’s Reserve. Line up the shots, grab the hot stuff, and let the devilish sweet heat do its thing. Perfect for when the tailgate needs a kick.” Online: Devil’s Reserve

Tequila tailgate prep

Casillas said the key to a perfect tailgate cocktail is smart batching.

“If you’re preparing the night before, you can mix everything in advance,” he said. “If the recipe calls for carbonation, save that for day-of to avoid flat drinks.”

Store cocktails in a sealed container with minimal air space to preserve freshness, and transport with plenty of ice packs.

Also, pre-cut garnishes and pack them in separate containers to make assembly easy for everyone.

Spirit superstar

We asked Casillas if he had to crown this season’s MVP of tequila cocktails, what would it be?

His call: Devil’s Reserve shots — at 30% ABV, it’s the perfect shooter because it’s “smooth and approachable.”

“That’s what makes it a party staple,” he said. “You can get the whole crew involved, pour a round when your team scores, and it becomes part of the gameday ritual.”

