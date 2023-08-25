StreetSpark in Hamilton seeks artists for large-scale murals

At 3,900 square feet, the next mural in the StreetSpark collection will be the second-largest in program history behind the 4,500-square-foot Taking Flight mural made in 2017 near Rotary Park.

As such, StreetSpark seeks artists interested in creating on a large scale.

A call to artists for the 2024 incarnation of Hamilton’s premiere mural program opened Aug. 25, with an application deadline of Sept. 29.

The new mural goes on the Great Miami River levee wall directly across from Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill and the Warehouse Hotel at Champion Mill. The wall is 260 feet wide by 15 feet tall.

Interested artists must submit a Request For Qualifications (RFQ) to be reviewed by a selection committee of artists, visual art professionals, community members and program partners from within a 35-mile radius of Hamilton.

By Oct. 20, the committee selects three or four artists, who each receive a $300 stipend, to develop a Request For Proposals, due by Nov. 10. The winning artist will receive a $700 stipend for the finished design, as well as additional pay ($25 an hour) during the mural creation period in the summer of 2024.

The committee selects the final design by Feb. 5, 2024.

Artists must be at least 18 years old and should have experience in mural creation and team management. Experience in operating a scissor lift and bucket lift preferred, but training is available. Acus-Smith encourages artists from all backgrounds to participate in the RFQ process.

Visit fittoncenter.org/streetspark or facebook.com/streetsparkart for complete RFQ details.

Originated in 2016 as a partnership between the Fitton Center for Creative Arts and the City of Hamilton, 2024 marks StreetSpark’s ninth year transforming public spaces through murals. Funding for the project comes from the City of Hamilton, the Hamilton Community Foundation and the Ohio Arts Council.

Since its inception, Street Spark has designed and painted 19 murals and 17 utility boxes. The newest among them include Bartels Butterflies, dedicated July 11, at Bartels Heating and Cooling (929 Main St.) and Stream of Consciousness, dedicated July 20, at the Lane Library (300 N. 3rd St.).