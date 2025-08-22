Springboro boy makes top 1% of national Jr. Ranger competition

“I like all kinds of animals,” said Kirk, 7. “I like bugs, especially when they crawl on me, and also caterpillars and snakes.”

He’s also mindful insects may not appeal to everyone but serve an important purpose.

“Insects are really good for the environment,” he said. “Ants are good at decomposing things.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Kirk’s mother, Chanelle, said his love of nature can be traced back to when he was an infant.

“Whenever he would cry, we took him outside and he would immediately stop, look around and listen — it was calming for him,” Chanelle said. “Being out in nature has always been his reset. Whatever is going on in his life, he’s happy and curious when he’s in nature. He also watches nature shows on YouTube and he’s also begun to do educational minutes on Facebook teaching about insects and nature. He’ll also be the kid in class who will take insects outside for his teachers.”

“I took a spider outside,” Kirk interjected. “And in one of my summer camps I taught someone not to be afraid of centipedes.”

Chanelle also recalled a family trip to Walt Disney World that was more memorable for what happened outside the realm of the numerous attractions.

“Kirk loves to protect and save insects,” she said. “When we were at Disney, he protected a millipede from a lizard and that was the highlight of his day. I thought he would be in pest control when he grows up but he doesn’t want anything to happen to them.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Kirk’s dad, Nick, encourages his passion for the outdoors as well, particularly from the vantage point of enjoying quality time for activities and learning that has nothing to do with electronics.

“We’re not really a screen time family,” Kirk said. “So, it’s good to have Kirk outside any chance we get. It doesn’t matter how hot, cold or wet. We enjoy going outside to dig around, find fossils, get dirty and find little treasures from nature.”

Chanelle loves seeing Kirk and Nick exploring nature together.

“I love their bonding time,” she said. “I get to teach Kirk how to cook and other things but getting to go outside is Kirk’s love language. And now Kirk has grown into collecting things. There were things all over the house so we decided there should be a dedicated area. So, we officially created a museum a year ago for his collection of nature finds.”

Kirk’s at-home nature museum

Due to Kirk’s enthusiasm for collecting, he has created his own at-home nature museum, complete with various specimens and artifacts from arrowheads, beetles and a bird’s nest to millipede fossils, a deer jawbone and a model of a raptor claw.

“I really enjoy collecting fossils — it’s one of my favorite things to do,” Kirk said.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

He also enjoys offering tours to friends and family to share what he’s learned.

“He creates tickets for people — you can get an annual pass," Chanelle said. “Kirk likes to put some things away and change the collection as well in order to keep it fresh. It also gives him a space to take care of and feel pride about.”

Some of Kirk’s favorite nature areas around the Dayton region include the visitor center at Caesar Creek State Park and the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery. He also enjoys the Museum of Natural History and Science at Cincinnati Museum Center.

Channelle considers Kirk’s creativity, curiosity and love for the natural world to be a true community treasure. She’s grateful there are numerous organizations that fuel the joy of learning for many children.

“Dayton has a lot of facilities and organizations that are so great for kids,” she said. “There is also so much green space for them to go explore and be curious.”