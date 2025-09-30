Social media reaction mixed after Bad Bunny announced as Super Bowl 60 halftime show performer

“Why would the NFL pick someone who openly says he doesn’t feel safe performing in the U.S.?” one user posted. Another wrote: “If Bad Bunny thinks ICE is outside his shows, what’s he going to think when millions of Americans tune in to watch the Super Bowl?” A third added: “The halftime show is supposed to unite us. This is just another divisive choice.”

Supporters, however, defended the performer and pointed to his global influence.

“Bad Bunny is the biggest artist on the planet right now. The NFL finally made a modern, relevant pick,” one fan wrote. Another added: “He’s highlighting real issues while still entertaining the world. That’s what music is about.”

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer has never shied away from political commentary, often weaving social justice themes into his music and public persona. Still, the ICE comment struck a nerve with some fans who questioned whether his appearance on America’s biggest stage would bring politics into a traditionally entertainment-focused event.

Whether the choice becomes a cultural touchdown or a PR fumble may depend on how both the league and the artist address viral backlash in the months leading up to kickoff.

Super Bowl 60 will be played in Santa Clara, Calif., home of the San Francisco 49ers, in February 2026.