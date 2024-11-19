Small Business Saturday strategies business owners can employ

Sales and consumer holidays compete for shoppers’ attentions every year between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Such events save consumers billions of dollars every year, but small business owners know it’s no small feat getting holiday shoppers to part with their hard-earned money.
Competing for holiday shoppers is hard work, but those efforts can provide a big payoff. According to Finder’s Black Friday Statistics 2022, 55 percent of men and 52 percent of women planned to shop Black Friday sales in 2022, when men planned to spend $465 and women intended to spend $300.
If small business owners are concerned they can’t compete on Black Friday, they can always look to Small Business Saturday, which encourages holiday shoppers to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and local. Competition can still be steep on Small Business Saturday, but the following are some strategies business owners can employ to make the most of this unique event on the holiday season calendar.
- Update your website. The Small Business Administration recommends that small business owners consider a digital makeover for their websites. Even though Small Business Saturday encourages individuals to shop in person, modern consumers typically peruse online offerings first. Updating an outdated website or simply reviewing all information, including product details, on the website to ensure it’s up-to-date can help small businesses make a strong first impression with holiday shoppers.
- Promote Small Business Saturday. Though it’s been around for more than a decade, Small Business Saturday is not yet the household name that Black Friday has become. Small business owners can drum up interest in Small Business Saturday by promoting the day on their social media channels. The SBA recommends business owners encourage shoppers to snap selfies and tag their businesses on their own social medial accounts, which can increase engagement and potentially attract new customers.
- Sell and promote gift cards. Gift cards help national retailers generate substantial revenue each year, and there’s no reason why small businesses can’t get their piece of the gift card pie. Gift cards remain wildly popular, as a recent survey from the National Retail Federation found that 54 percent of participants identified gift cards as the most-wanted gift of the 2022 holiday season. Small businesses can offer discounted gift cards on Small Business Saturday and promote those efforts on their websites and via social media.
- Open early and close late. Small Business Saturday, which occurs on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, is a great opportunity for small businesses to start the potentially lucrative holiday season off on the right foot. The SBA urges small businesses to open early and close late on Small Business Saturday so they can capitalize as much as possible on this popular retail holiday.
