Small Business Saturday strategies business owners can employ

Sales and consumer holidays compete for shoppers’ attentions every year between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Such events save consumers billions of dollars every year, but small business owners know it’s no small feat getting holiday shoppers to part with their hard-earned money.

Competing for holiday shoppers is hard work, but those efforts can provide a big payoff. According to Finder’s Black Friday Statistics 2022, 55 percent of men and 52 percent of women planned to shop Black Friday sales in 2022, when men planned to spend $465 and women intended to spend $300.