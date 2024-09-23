‘Siren’s Curse’ at Cedar Point to have longest tilt of any roller coaster in North America

Rooted in legend and lore, riders will hear the echo of the siren’s chilling call as they ascend an old 160-foot-tall Lake Erie shipping crane tower in 24-passenger trains. Once atop the tower, the ride comes to a complete stop on what appears to be a “broken off” section of track. The creaking platform holding the train of riders will slowly tilt the entire train into a 90-degree vertical position. As the track locks into place, riders will plummet downward, speeding through 2,966 feet of track at a top speed of 58 mph.

The ride will feature 13 weightless airtime moments, two 360-degree, zero-gravity barrel rolls and a high-speed “triple-down” element with twisted and overbanked track. Adding to the immersive experience, the Siren’s Curse passenger trains will feature integrated audio and signature LED lighting on each car.

“Record-breaking thrills have always been at the heart of Cedar Point’s roller coaster lineup, and Siren’s Curse lives up to that standard,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “The entire ride is an experience filled with non-stop action, but that first precarious tilted position where you’re hanging on — looking straight down — and waiting for the track to connect will be a signature moment our fans will love. It’s a first-of-its kind for Cedar Point and we’re thrilled to bring it to our guests.”

Located across from the Iron Dragon suspended coaster and near the Cedar Point Marina, the ride’s tangled and compact layout will provide a two-minute, high-thrill experience for riders 48-inches and taller. Siren’s Curse is scheduled to open in early summer of 2025.

Cedar Point, the second-oldest amusement park in North America, is home to 68 rides, a waterpark, a mile-long beach and hotels. The addition of Siren’s Curse brings Cedar Point’s coaster count to 19 including Millennium Force, Steel Vengeance, Maverick and Top Thrill 2 which is scheduled to reopen in 2025 after being closed through most of the 2024 season.