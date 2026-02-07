Setting the record straight about greasy pizza boxes: Can they be recycled?

“Many people still assume pizza boxes belong in the trash because of grease, but that’s not the case in Montgomery County,” said Media Relations Manager Nicole Chynoweth in a press statement. “As long as all food and any box liner is removed, residents can flatten pizza boxes and place them in their curbside recycling bin, or bring them to the transfer station’s commingled recycling.”

With thousands of pizzas expected to be ordered locally for the game, organizers said this small shift could keep a significant amount of cardboard out of landfills.

“It’s important to reduce waste,” said Kelly Bohrer, education and outreach program specialist for Montgomery County Environmental Services. “For the Super Bowl, the NFL is actually trying to go zero waste at Levi’s Stadium, so even though they’re generating 40 to 60 tons of waste at the stadium, 90% of that is recovered and does not go to the landfill. If we can get to that same amount for the waste generated at parties and celebrations across the nation — which some estimate is 2,000 tons — if we could recover 90% like the stadium does that would be awesome."

Montgomery County Environmental Services also provided helpful tips in preparation for the Big Game.

DO:

Use reusable plates, glasses and cutlery.

Recycle all bottles and cans (just empty them first).

Set out a clearly labeled recycling bin for guests.

Decline single-use cutlery with takeout orders.

Save clean Styrofoam takeout containers for the next special collection event which is happening from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 18 in the parking lot of The Rose Music Center at The Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights.

Plan portions carefully to reduce food waste.

Consider composting food waste or donating any unused, shelf-stable food.

DON’T:

Place Styrofoam, plastic utensils, black plastic or Solo cups in curbside recycling. Residents who use the Hefty Renew Orange Bag Program can place these items in their orange bag if they are rinsed of food residue.

Place food waste in your recycling bin or Hefty Renew Orange Bag.

“The last piece of pizza needs to go to someone,” Bohrer reminded. “Pizza boxes should be empty of everything — the liner, the sauces, the pizza. And just flatten the rest of it and put it into your recycling bin, even the parts that have grease on it."

She also encourages people to have fun by turning recycling into a friendly competition.

“Put your recycling bin out in clear view in your house so everybody can put their empty bottles and cans into that recycling bin,” Bohrer said. “I’ve also seen some really cool things online in which people have two recycling bins — one for the Seahawks and the other for the Patriots — and you can have a competition about which team you represent and which one recycles better. It will make it apparent to the people at your party that you’re going to recycle cans and bottles."

The Montgomery County Environmental Services’ transfer station is located at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine. For more information, visit mcohio.org/401/Solid-Waste.