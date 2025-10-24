Sensory-inclusive entertainment part of 2026 Children’s Theatre Series by Dayton Live

These performances are thoughtfully adapted so that every child can enjoy the wonder of live theatre in a welcoming, judgment-free environment. Families can expect a reduction of loud or jarring sounds, the absence of flashing or strobe lighting on stage, and modified house lights throughout the show to create a calmer atmosphere.

Patrons are free to vocalize, move around, or take breaks as needed, and no one is ever asked to leave due to vocal reactions, movement, or behaviors related to cognitive or developmental abilities.

Trained staff members are present at each sensory-inclusive performance to assist with any questions or needs, helping families feel comfortable and supported from the moment they arrive.

This season’s lineup brings laughter, music, and imagination to the stage:

Billy Goats Gruff and Other Tales: Jan. 24, 2026 – traditional performance, Jan. 25, 2026 – sensory inclusive performance

Click, Clack, Moo: March 15, 2026 – sensory inclusive performance

Bill Blagg: Family Magic: March 28, 2026 – traditional performance, March 29, 2026 – sensory inclusive performance

Mutts Gone Nuts: Unleashed!: April 18, 2026 – traditional performance

As a family raising a neurodivergent child, this kind of inclusion means the world to us. It keeps the theatre accessible, something we might have otherwise avoided for fear of judgment or sensory overload. Knowing there’s a place where our child can experience the magic of live performance without needing to mask or stay perfectly still makes all the difference.

Dayton Live’s sensory-inclusive shows are a shining example of what it looks like when the arts truly welcome everyone. For parents, it’s a relief; for kids, it’s freedom.

This column is by Pamela Chandler, a local mom who writes about motherhood and family. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.

