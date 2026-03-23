Salmon recipe offers healthy omega 3 fatty acids

Frozen options can be a lifesaver in a pinch for families on the go.

Below is a favorite recipe I created a few years ago. The fruit, veggies, protein and fatty fish are a great combination for women with menopause symptoms.

This flexible and delicious meal features farro for an extra source of protein, so any leftover rice/farro blend can be enjoyed as a vegetarian meal or combined with another protein source.

Pineapple teriyaki salmon with rice/farro blend

Ingredients

Two salmon filets (I use Sea Cuisine frozen teriyaki sesame salmon)

Olive oil

32 oz Swanson chicken broth or chicken stock

12 oz frozen pepper and onion blend

20 oz can of pineapple chunks; drain juice and set aside

1 cup Texmati brown rice

1 cup Ancient grains farro

Teriyaki sauce

Instructions

Add chicken broth (or stock) and drained pineapple juice into a pot over medium heat.

Add one cup brown rice and cook as directed for 20-25 minutes.

Remove salmon from the freezer and open package; set aside.

When the brown rice has been cooking for 20 minutes, preheat a pan with enough olive oil to coat the bottom of the pan (about ¼ cup).

Add salmon to the preheated pan and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes.

Add farro to brown rice in pot and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

When the salmon has cooked for 10 minutes, flip over and cook another 10 minutes.

Add frozen pepper/onion blend and pineapple to the farro/rice mixture and cook 10 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Both the rice/farro mixture and salmon will be done cooking at the same time. Scoop desired amount of rice/farro mixture into a bowl and top with salmon. Drizzle remaining olive oil from pan onto the salmon, and add desired amount of teriyaki sauce.

MENOPAUSE SERIES

As part of the Menopause Stories series, a monthly recipe will be featured. Each recipe will be a delicious, nutrient-dense option to fight inflammation, ease menopause symptoms and promote a healthier, long-term wellness journey. Want to share your experience or have an idea we should cover? Contact this writer at writeawayk@gmail.com.

Read more from this series at DaytonDailyNews.com, Journal-News.com and SpringfieldNewsSun.com.