‘Respect Your Cat Day’ is almost here

Their presence protected food supplies and homes. Because they saved lives, cats became symbols of safety and well‑being.”

All of which brings us to “Respect Your Cat Day,” held every March 28, when cat owners across the world show how much they value their felines.

Cats, of course, believe every day should be so designated, with my family’s Pip being no exception. The domestic short hair shows his perceived importance by demanding attention and voicing displeasure if his meal times are changed, but his antics, curiosity and affection add unmeasurable value to our household.

Owner can “respect’ their cat on this day in a number of ways. First, respect your cat’s nap time. I never really thought about Pip and his ability to sleep whenever and wherever until I started reading about this holiday.

On average, cats sleep between 12 to 18 hours a day and are the most active in the morning, early evening and night. This sleep pattern comes from their predator instincts. In the wild, cats hunt, then rest and conserve their energy.

Pip’s daily routine starts at 5:30 a.m. Ed, my husband and overall good egg, gets up with the furry child, feeds him and goes straight back to bed.

After Pip has eaten, he does a quick check of the house. Since he is an indoor cat and is only allowed outside on a leash, he has to settle for checking the inside.

He gives Teddy, our 12‑year‑old Lab, a few sniffs, checks out the kitchen for any drawers left open that he can rummage through, then proceeds through the other rooms of the house before sitting in front of a window to see what’s happening in his yard.

His favorite is the picture window in our living room, where he can watch birds dining at multiple feeders Ed installed. Pip finally takes his first nap around 9 a.m.

The feline slumbers until lunchtime (about 11:30 a.m.), then checks out what we are all doing. He’ll either jump on your lap for some attention, pester you to be taken for a walk outside, or find some other amusement to keep him busy until he takes a late‑afternoon nap before his dinner at 4:30 p.m.

One more nap after dinner, then he’s up until the last person goes to sleep, which is usually me. When I start getting ready for bed, Pip checks out the house one last time and then jumps on our bed and stretches out for a good night’s sleep.

Next, respect the way your cat likes to be petted. Cats are not dogs. Take time to learn your feline’s likes and dislikes. He’ll appreciate it and you’ll appreciate not getting swiped at.

Teddy loves to be petted on his stomach. Pip does not, unless you are wrestling with him. He loves his ears rubbed and his neck scratched. He’ll stand on my lap and stretch so I can scratch just above his tail. When he’s had enough, he jumps off. Sometimes, if I’m lucky, he’ll give me a head bump as a “thank you.”

Our Teddy is always up for pets. Pip isn’t. It doesn’t mean the feline doesn’t want our attention, he just wants it on his terms. We had to learn not to force our attention on him and let Pip come to us.

If you have human kids or grandkids, show them how to pet your cat, and for that matter, the dog. Point out your cat’s body language so they know when he’s had enough. It’s obvious with Pip. He’ll squawk and then walk away.

Experts stress the importance of taking good care of your cat as the best way to show your respect.

Brianna Gunter at trupanion.com writes: “Respecting your cat goes beyond toys and playtime. Your cat’s health should be a priority at every stage of his life, from kittenhood to his golden years. ‘Respect Your Cat Day’ is a great time to check your fur buddy’s veterinary records to ensure he’s all up to date on vaccines and checkups. If you’re unsure, don’t be afraid to call up your veterinarian to ask. And if you don’t have it already, cat health insurance is worth checking out.”

Pip sees his vet, Dr. Jennifer Pue‑Gilchrist in Beavercreek, annually for updates on his vaccinations, tests and an overall health assessment. She checks Pip’s teeth, coat and bodily functions just like a dentist, dermatologist or an internist would check a human.

When Pip was a kitten, the vet discovered a heart murmur. Many cats have them and they can be a sign of underlying heart disease. The vet monitors his heart murmur yearly and so far, so good.

A vet visit isn’t Pip’s favorite thing, but Ed and I always walk out feeling better knowing the little bugger is healthy.

When I first learned of “Respect Your Cat Day,” I thought I was going to read about another Hallmark holiday. But it’s more than getting Pip some new toys, though that’s a good idea, too. It’s reviewing my understanding of his health, thinking about his behaviors and how they may have changed so I can interact with him in ways that benefit him most.

Karin Spicer is a member of The Dog Writers Association of America and the Cat Writers Association. Reach her at spicerkarin@gmail.com.

What your cat doesn’t like

Dirty litter trays and food bowls

Loud noises

Food and water bowls too close to their litter tray

Food straight out of the refrigerator

Routine changes

Source: cat‑world.com/respect‑cat‑day‑show‑cat‑respect