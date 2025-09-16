He filmed in Hamilton, Dayton: Robert Redford remembered for legendary acting career

Written and directed by David Lowery, “The Old Man and the Gun” was shot in 2017 at the former Fifth Third Bank in downtown Hamilton as well as the First Financial Bank and a stretch of High Street. A gas station and the Midway Theater in Bethel (southeast of Cincinnati) were also used in the movie.

Credit: Greg Lynch Credit: Greg Lynch

In downtown Dayton, scenes were shot at the former Liberty Savings Bank sections of Liberty Tower, an art deco high-rise at 120 W. Second Street. Glover reportedly took photos with area residents downtown near Liberty Tower.

In addition Redford and Waits found time to dine at one of Dayton’s oldest establishments. On May 1, 2017, the duo ate at the Oakwood Club.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” said former Oakwood Club owner Lance Stewart in a Dayton Daily News interview at the time. “I think it says a lot for our staff, the restaurant.”

Credit: Photo submitted by Oakwood Club Credit: Photo submitted by Oakwood Club

Redford ordered the Alaska halibut special and bruschetta. Waits opted for the filet mignon.

Oakwood Club manager John Minoughan said Redford raved about the fish.

“He loved it,” Minoughan said. “He said it was very good and excellent.”

The actors took a few photos with customers as well.

“They were perfect gentlemen,” Minoughan said. “They are just regular people who want to come in and have a nice dinner. They wanted to have a nice, peaceful dinner.”

Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Stewart, a big Redford fan, regarded the Hollywood icon as being near the top of the list of celebrities who have eaten at the Oakwood Club, which was founded in 1962.

“He was always one of our favorite actors,” Stewart said. “ I think everybody likes (him) and what he stands for.”

Film Cincinnati notably shared condolences, recognizing Ohio’s place in Redford’s impactful legacy.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Robert Redford, who shaped American cinema for decades, championed independent filmmaking and left a lasting imprint right here in Ohio,” said Kristen Schlotman, president and CEO of Film Cincinnati, in a press statement. “His final feature film, ‘The Old Man and the Gun,’ was filmed in Cincinnati and surrounding communities — showing that our region has been part of his storied legacy."