Real estate transactions: Property sales in Butler and Warren counties, Dec. 14-20, 2025

For the week of Dec. 14-20, 2025, these are the residential property sale transaction records provided by local auditor websites in the Southwest Ohio region.
Editor’s note: Reports run about 3-4 weeks behind the week they publish.
BUTLER COUNTY
FAIRFIELD
4751 Bradley Dr;$248,000
1435 Bruton Parish Way;$550,000
4991 Celadon Ave;$220,000
4747 Circle Dr;$349,900
1515 Gelhot Dr;$127,000
52 Horizon Ct;$135,000
1900 Leway Dr;$299,900
5395 Oakbrook Dr;$335,000
641 Vinnedge Ave;$306,000
730 Wessel Dr;$350,000
941 Wittenberg Dr;$298,897
3404 Woodside Dr;$380,000
FAIRFIELD TWP.
5541 Birch Ct;$418,536
5613 Birch Ct;$424,849
7900 Jessies Way;$182,900
1940 Pater Ave;$145,000
6172 Spring Lake Dr;$455,000
6065 Walden Springs Dr;$386,740
6075 Walden Springs Dr;$387,617
HAMILTON
4133 Bedford Ave;$250,000
121 Cedar Ln;$215,000
1101 Chase Ave;$209,900
18 Convair Dr;$15,000
14 Dorsey Dr;$185,000
464 Fairview Ave;$215,000
1087 Hayes Ave;$210,000
639 High St;$313,150
1125 Kahn Ave;$50,000
1931 Logan Ave;$200,000
997 Millikin St;$230,000
114 Millville Ave;$240,000
535 N D St;$101,000
445 N Dick Ave;$290,000
778 New London Rd;$60,000
1050 Noyes Ave;$224,000
31 Pan Am Way;$25,000
38 Ramsey Dr;$180,000
834 Ross Ave;$120,000
602 S Thirteenth St;$120,000
214 Sherman Ave;$153,500
1110 Shuler Ave;$124,900
411 Smalley Blvd;$190,500
921 Weller Ave;$209,900
56 Winston Dr;$130,000
HANOVER TWP.
110 Cochran Rd;$200,000
3008 Millville Oxford Rd;$249,000
1757 Stillwell Beckett Rd;$75,000
LEMON TWP.
14 Cranbrook Dr;$20,250
LIBERTY TWP.
4904 Aspen Dr;$852,444
5900 Carriage Meadows Dr;$684,990
8256 Cherry Laurel Dr;$860,000
7798 Derbyshire Ct;$825,000
6895 Dutchland Blvd;$365,000
5140 Elk Run Dr;$350,000
6632 Hamilton Mason Rd;$40,000
7123 High Saddle Ct;$488,500
5721 Horse Shoe Bend Rd;$190,000
6416 Hughes Ridge Ln;$585,000
6534 Justess Ln;$440,000
7250 Liberty Way;$780,000
5169 Mason Pointe;$554,525
5609 Selu Dr;$500,000
7001 Tarragon Ct;$486,000
MADISON TWP.
8384 Corlee Rd;$250,000
8288 Keister Rd;$260,000
8447 Ora Ln;$270,000
5158 Trenton Franklin Rd;$201,100
MIDDLETOWN
508 Aberdeen Dr;$118,450
209 Arcadia Dr;$232,000
1617 Berwick Ln;$255,000
1901 Brentwood St;$155,000
502 Burton Rd;$225,000
4610 Carroll Lee Ln;$248,000
716 Fifteenth Ave;$46,084
3505 Hampton Pl;$100,000
4710 Holly Ave;$71,005
4804 Klare Ct;$233,000
2009 Linden Ave;$60,000
113 Lylburn Rd;$182,915
2920 Manchester Rd;$179,000
408 Moore St;$169,900
7 N Marshall Rd;$168,000
506 Ross St;$100,212
2013 Spencer Ln;$155,400
1514 Taylor Ave;$125,000
5011 Waterford Ln;$400,290
MONROE
612 Austin Smith Dr;$268,000
591 Fox Run Pl;$300,000
929 Heritage Green Dr;$285,000
925 Morgan Dr;$635,457
5094 Waterbend Ct;$764,940
NEW MIAMI
1437 Wichita Dr;$150,000
OXFORD
524 S College Ave;$305,000
REILY TWP.
4790 Hamilton Scipio Rd;$310,000
ROSS TWP.
3354 Herman Rd;$285,000
3500 Sunny Acres Dr;$640,000
TRENTON
419 Meadow Ln;$285,000
444 Peyton Dr;$273,000
WEST CHESTER TWP.
4388 Bromyard Ave;$510,000
9450 Colegate Way;$165,300
8654 Eagleridge Dr;$700,000
8870 Eagleview Dr;$216,000
8900 Eagleview Dr;$195,000
7270 Jerry Dr;$381,000
6881 Lakeland Ct;$98,400
7194 Laurel Oaks Dr;$858,225
7831 N Bel Haven Ln;$791,822
4979 Rae Ln;$702,492
8749 S Monticello Dr;$427,500
6605 San Mateo Dr;$590,000
7419 Saxony Dr;$165,000
8113 Timbertree Way;$235,000
7089 Windwood Dr;$435,000
WARREN COUNTY
CARLISLE
1419 Edinburg Court;$365,000
880 Wilshire Drive;$310,000
FRANKLIN
9196 Deardoff Road;$234,700
111 Evergreen Court;$198,000
251 Main Street;$640,000
243 Main Street;$640,000
5209 Montgomery Avenue;$255,400
2953 Renaissance Boulevard;$545,900
3760 Shaker Road;$171,000
7402 Timber Wolf Drive;$285,000
5346 Union Road;$770,000
658 Virginia Avenue;$50,000
11 Waterstone Drive;$309,900
LEBANON
3832 Anderson Street;$80,420
338 Beale Lane;$694,292
243 Birmingham Court;$365,000
434 Charlotte Avenue;$270,000
634 Deer Run Trail;$595,000
1885 Greentree Road;$755,000
510 Katherine Avenue;$254,400
705 Katherine Avenue;$215,000
1387 Lake Run Drive;$385,000
1295 Locust Forge Lane;$235,000
805 Mulligan Place;$194,000
825 Mulligan Place;$569,087
833 Mulligan Place;$194,000
112 Parkview Street;$205,000
1786 Penelope Place;$599,700
1133 Revere’s Run;$280,000
10 Sycamore Street;$342,500
804 Woodlawn Court;$420,000
LOVELAND
9904 Cozaddale-Murdock Road;$365,000
MAINEVILLE
1288 Ascot Drive;$650,000
7826 Columbia Road;$230,000
5879 Eagle Creek Court;$330,000
1062 Grandin Pond Drive;$468,820
1055 Grandin Pond Drive;$435,402
1079 Grandin Pond Drive;$419,688
315 Indian Pointe Drive;$412,000
8456 Island Pines Place;$249,900
8845 Morley Place;$310,000
6261 Owlridge Circle;$549,900
6440 Pond View Circle;$396,560
6452 Pond View Circle;$427,916
1478 Stableview Circle;$400,000
4940 Water Stone Lane;$675,000
7449 Zoar Road;$259,995
MASON
4619 Ashbrooke Place;$685,000
8850 Butler-Warren Road;$150,000
3697 Capitol Avenue;$517,500
7111 Celebration Way;$810,435
4013 Chanticleer Lane;$712,800
6321 Edgewater Drive;$432,000
9147 Elizabeth Lane;$380,000
6217 Green Meadow Drive;$740,000
6339 Greenwood Court;$453,301
6134 Lakelyn Drive;$365,000
3923 Marquis Lane;$810,000
7839 Meadowbrook Drive;$370,000
5581 Rosebrook Way;$697,000
3900 Saint Andrews Court;$830,000
4319 Serpentine Way;$695,000
5401 Wheatmore Court;$600,000
5383 Wheatmore Court;$605,000
3793 Wild Cherry Way;$883,000
8214 Winding Trail Court;$340,000
MIDDLETOWN
6870 Anthony Court;$265,000
2286 Joshua Circle;$159,000
MORROW
4964 Jessica Suzanne Drive;$310,000
6515 Thistle Grove;$421,000
105 Welch Road;$110,000
6885 Woodward-Claypool Road;$130,000
SOUTH LEBANON
857 Emerald Drive;$425,000
5160 Grants Frederick;$492,500
SPRINGBORO
78 Clevenger Court;$555,000
8455 London Court;$429,900
135 Magnolia Lane;$485,000
5 Old Pond Road;$297,500
200 Sycamore Creek Drive;$444,000
335 Tamarack Trail;$269,900
WAYNESVILLE
7248 Sheffield Way;$772,000
244 South Street;$55,000