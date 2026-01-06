Real estate transactions: Property sales in Butler and Warren counties, Dec. 14-20, 2025

Residential property sale transactions are provided by local auditors.
For the week of Dec. 14-20, 2025, these are the residential property sale transaction records provided by local auditor websites in the Southwest Ohio region.

Editor’s note: Reports run about 3-4 weeks behind the week they publish.

BUTLER COUNTY

FAIRFIELD

4751 Bradley Dr;$248,000

1435 Bruton Parish Way;$550,000

4991 Celadon Ave;$220,000

4747 Circle Dr;$349,900

1515 Gelhot Dr;$127,000

52 Horizon Ct;$135,000

1900 Leway Dr;$299,900

5395 Oakbrook Dr;$335,000

641 Vinnedge Ave;$306,000

730 Wessel Dr;$350,000

941 Wittenberg Dr;$298,897

3404 Woodside Dr;$380,000

FAIRFIELD TWP.

5541 Birch Ct;$418,536

5613 Birch Ct;$424,849

7900 Jessies Way;$182,900

1940 Pater Ave;$145,000

6172 Spring Lake Dr;$455,000

6065 Walden Springs Dr;$386,740

6075 Walden Springs Dr;$387,617

HAMILTON

4133 Bedford Ave;$250,000

121 Cedar Ln;$215,000

1101 Chase Ave;$209,900

18 Convair Dr;$15,000

14 Dorsey Dr;$185,000

464 Fairview Ave;$215,000

1087 Hayes Ave;$210,000

639 High St;$313,150

1125 Kahn Ave;$50,000

1931 Logan Ave;$200,000

997 Millikin St;$230,000

114 Millville Ave;$240,000

535 N D St;$101,000

445 N Dick Ave;$290,000

778 New London Rd;$60,000

1050 Noyes Ave;$224,000

31 Pan Am Way;$25,000

38 Ramsey Dr;$180,000

834 Ross Ave;$120,000

602 S Thirteenth St;$120,000

214 Sherman Ave;$153,500

1110 Shuler Ave;$124,900

411 Smalley Blvd;$190,500

921 Weller Ave;$209,900

56 Winston Dr;$130,000

HANOVER TWP.

110 Cochran Rd;$200,000

3008 Millville Oxford Rd;$249,000

1757 Stillwell Beckett Rd;$75,000

LEMON TWP.

14 Cranbrook Dr;$20,250

LIBERTY TWP.

4904 Aspen Dr;$852,444

5900 Carriage Meadows Dr;$684,990

8256 Cherry Laurel Dr;$860,000

7798 Derbyshire Ct;$825,000

6895 Dutchland Blvd;$365,000

5140 Elk Run Dr;$350,000

6632 Hamilton Mason Rd;$40,000

7123 High Saddle Ct;$488,500

5721 Horse Shoe Bend Rd;$190,000

6416 Hughes Ridge Ln;$585,000

6534 Justess Ln;$440,000

7250 Liberty Way;$780,000

5169 Mason Pointe;$554,525

5609 Selu Dr;$500,000

7001 Tarragon Ct;$486,000

MADISON TWP.

8384 Corlee Rd;$250,000

8288 Keister Rd;$260,000

8447 Ora Ln;$270,000

5158 Trenton Franklin Rd;$201,100

MIDDLETOWN

508 Aberdeen Dr;$118,450

209 Arcadia Dr;$232,000

1617 Berwick Ln;$255,000

1901 Brentwood St;$155,000

502 Burton Rd;$225,000

4610 Carroll Lee Ln;$248,000

716 Fifteenth Ave;$46,084

3505 Hampton Pl;$100,000

4710 Holly Ave;$71,005

4804 Klare Ct;$233,000

2009 Linden Ave;$60,000

113 Lylburn Rd;$182,915

2920 Manchester Rd;$179,000

408 Moore St;$169,900

7 N Marshall Rd;$168,000

506 Ross St;$100,212

2013 Spencer Ln;$155,400

1514 Taylor Ave;$125,000

5011 Waterford Ln;$400,290

MONROE

612 Austin Smith Dr;$268,000

591 Fox Run Pl;$300,000

929 Heritage Green Dr;$285,000

925 Morgan Dr;$635,457

5094 Waterbend Ct;$764,940

NEW MIAMI

1437 Wichita Dr;$150,000

OXFORD

524 S College Ave;$305,000

REILY TWP.

4790 Hamilton Scipio Rd;$310,000

ROSS TWP.

3354 Herman Rd;$285,000

3500 Sunny Acres Dr;$640,000

TRENTON

419 Meadow Ln;$285,000

444 Peyton Dr;$273,000

WEST CHESTER TWP.

4388 Bromyard Ave;$510,000

9450 Colegate Way;$165,300

8654 Eagleridge Dr;$700,000

8870 Eagleview Dr;$216,000

8900 Eagleview Dr;$195,000

7270 Jerry Dr;$381,000

6881 Lakeland Ct;$98,400

7194 Laurel Oaks Dr;$858,225

7831 N Bel Haven Ln;$791,822

4979 Rae Ln;$702,492

8749 S Monticello Dr;$427,500

6605 San Mateo Dr;$590,000

7419 Saxony Dr;$165,000

8113 Timbertree Way;$235,000

7089 Windwood Dr;$435,000

WARREN COUNTY

CARLISLE

1419 Edinburg Court;$365,000

880 Wilshire Drive;$310,000

FRANKLIN

9196 Deardoff Road;$234,700

111 Evergreen Court;$198,000

251 Main Street;$640,000

243 Main Street;$640,000

5209 Montgomery Avenue;$255,400

2953 Renaissance Boulevard;$545,900

3760 Shaker Road;$171,000

7402 Timber Wolf Drive;$285,000

5346 Union Road;$770,000

658 Virginia Avenue;$50,000

11 Waterstone Drive;$309,900

LEBANON

3832 Anderson Street;$80,420

338 Beale Lane;$694,292

243 Birmingham Court;$365,000

434 Charlotte Avenue;$270,000

634 Deer Run Trail;$595,000

1885 Greentree Road;$755,000

510 Katherine Avenue;$254,400

705 Katherine Avenue;$215,000

1387 Lake Run Drive;$385,000

1295 Locust Forge Lane;$235,000

805 Mulligan Place;$194,000

825 Mulligan Place;$569,087

833 Mulligan Place;$194,000

112 Parkview Street;$205,000

1786 Penelope Place;$599,700

1133 Revere’s Run;$280,000

10 Sycamore Street;$342,500

804 Woodlawn Court;$420,000

LOVELAND

9904 Cozaddale-Murdock Road;$365,000

MAINEVILLE

1288 Ascot Drive;$650,000

7826 Columbia Road;$230,000

5879 Eagle Creek Court;$330,000

1062 Grandin Pond Drive;$468,820

1055 Grandin Pond Drive;$435,402

1079 Grandin Pond Drive;$419,688

315 Indian Pointe Drive;$412,000

8456 Island Pines Place;$249,900

8845 Morley Place;$310,000

6261 Owlridge Circle;$549,900

6440 Pond View Circle;$396,560

6452 Pond View Circle;$427,916

1478 Stableview Circle;$400,000

4940 Water Stone Lane;$675,000

7449 Zoar Road;$259,995

MASON

4619 Ashbrooke Place;$685,000

8850 Butler-Warren Road;$150,000

3697 Capitol Avenue;$517,500

7111 Celebration Way;$810,435

4013 Chanticleer Lane;$712,800

6321 Edgewater Drive;$432,000

9147 Elizabeth Lane;$380,000

6217 Green Meadow Drive;$740,000

6339 Greenwood Court;$453,301

6134 Lakelyn Drive;$365,000

3923 Marquis Lane;$810,000

7839 Meadowbrook Drive;$370,000

5581 Rosebrook Way;$697,000

3900 Saint Andrews Court;$830,000

4319 Serpentine Way;$695,000

5401 Wheatmore Court;$600,000

5383 Wheatmore Court;$605,000

3793 Wild Cherry Way;$883,000

8214 Winding Trail Court;$340,000

MIDDLETOWN

6870 Anthony Court;$265,000

2286 Joshua Circle;$159,000

MORROW

4964 Jessica Suzanne Drive;$310,000

6515 Thistle Grove;$421,000

105 Welch Road;$110,000

6885 Woodward-Claypool Road;$130,000

SOUTH LEBANON

857 Emerald Drive;$425,000

5160 Grants Frederick;$492,500

SPRINGBORO

78 Clevenger Court;$555,000

8455 London Court;$429,900

135 Magnolia Lane;$485,000

5 Old Pond Road;$297,500

200 Sycamore Creek Drive;$444,000

335 Tamarack Trail;$269,900

WAYNESVILLE

7248 Sheffield Way;$772,000

244 South Street;$55,000

