Quilting club born of with desire to serve others

Nearly 100 volunteers — both local and across the U.S. — work together to donate about 1,000 quilts each year.

Debbie Goldshot, president of Gold Heart Quilters, noted that a lot of their volunteers are senior citizens.

“It’s a highlight for them to give of themselves, meet new friends and feel useful and needed, and use the gifts they’ve been given,” she said.

The group, which has Ohio and Florida chapters, was founded in 2018 and there is no cost to those who receive a quilt.

“GHQ was founded because of a desire that, I believe, was given to me by God,” she said. “The need to help others and be productive and useful is a gift that a lot of people have. Nothing could have been accomplished without God’s help and He has helped us to succeed beyond our wildest imagination.”

The group meets monthly, largely in the Montgomery County area, and members also work on projects throughout the year from their homes. Quilt donations range from baby size and lap size to twin or double bed size.

Depending on the quilt size and amount of donations, each quilt costs about $75 in supplies.

GHQ has donated to Hospice of Dayton, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Ronald McDonald House, Breast Wishes, Be Hope Church, Daybreak and other organizations.

Julie Baker is vice president of GHQ, and has been with the charity since its inception.

“Volunteering for GHQ gave me a new direction of service in my life,” she said. “It is so rewarding to be able to provide a little bit of comfort and warmth to people, infants through adults, who are hurting in whatever avenue of their life.”

Baker said all volunteers and skill levels are welcome, and that the group also accepts monetary or supply donations.

“ If you are interested in joining our team and can sew a straight line or if you are an accomplished quilter there is a place for you and we will welcome you with open arms,” Baker said. “It is truly rewarding to serve.”

Goldshot agrees, adding that the group fulfills needs for not only the recipient, but also the quilter, who are valued for their time and quilts they make for others.

“We have received so many letters, notes, emails and in person thank yous,” Goldshot said. “It warms our hearts to know we are positively affecting others.”

Contact this writer at writeawayk@gmail.com.

MORE DETAILS

Gold Heart Quilters accepts donated notions, supplies, fabrics and mechanically sound sewing machines, as well as monetary donations through cash, checks, PayPal and gift cards.

Donated items are appreciated and use​d for the Gold Heart mission. All monetary donations are used to purchase material and supplies.

For more information, visit www.goldheartquilters.com.