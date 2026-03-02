Preventing pest problems: Addressing moisture, managing trash to get ahead of issues

Homeowners may not know issues are building until problems have become visible.

To address pests effectively, both inside and outside of the home, homeowners should prioritize prevention and physical barriers first. Chemicals and professional pest treatment services may be necessary if initial efforts are not enough.

Here are some strategies homeowners can try.

Check the perimeter

Pests can enter a home through small gaps in the foundation, as well as around windows and doors. Use silicone caulk around windows and stuff steel wool in gaps around plumbing pipes.

Address moisture issues

Many insects are attracted to dampness. It’s important to fix leaky faucets immediately and use a dehumidifier in basements or crawl spaces to make the environment less hospitable to pests.

Manage crumbs and trash

Pests like an easy food source, so move dry goods into glass or sealed plastic containers. Clean up crumbs around the kitchen, empty catches in the sink drain readily, and be sure to take out the garbage before it gets full and malodorous; otherwise, you might be luring pests indoors.

Create a buffer zone outside

Try not to plant vegetation too close to the home. While mulch is coveted for its use in landscaping, it can act as a highway for termites and ants. Gravel or bare dirt may be better against the house.

Eliminate standing water

Clear gutters and address low-lying areas of the landscape. Turlock Mosquito Abatement District says mosquitoes grow in standing water, and they can develop into biting mosquitoes in amounts of water as small as that needed to fill a bottle cap. Tip and toss out any water to prevent mosquito breeding.

Use natural repellents

Peppermint oil might deter spiders and rodents near entry points. Diatomaceous earth is a fine powder made from fossilized, microscopic remains of hard-shelled aquatic organisms. While used primarily in some pool filtration systems, DE also can dehydrate insects with exoskeletons, like ants or roaches.

If pests become problematic and first-line treatments are not working, consult with a professional pest company to see what might be the answer.

SIGNS OF AN INFESTATION

Pest infestation can occur any time of year, but homeowners may be most likely to see signs of infestation during spring cleaning sessions in areas of the home where they didn’t spend much time in the previous months, such as attics and garages. Look for:

Nesting materials: Pests may drag certain nesting materials from outdoor areas into a home. Leaves and grass clippings as well as twigs may be used to construct a warm nest in interior spaces.

Pets behaving strangely: Pets can’t tell their owners if there’s pests in a home, but they may exhibit signs suggesting an infestation. Pets may start scratching at walls and doors with their paws or sniffing around areas where they can smell pests.

Unexplained odors: Pest feces can produce a foul odor, and some pest infestations can lead to mold growth that also produces unpleasant smells.

Destroyed items: Certain pests may gnaw or chew on items, including electrical wires, home furnishings and food packaging.

Droppings: Of course, droppings are a telltale indicator of a pest infestation. Rodent droppings are small, black and shaped like a grain of rice. Pests such as termites might leave pellet-shaped droppings in their wake.

Source: Metro Creative Connection