PHOTOS: Sneak peek of revived Phantom Theater ride at Kings Island

The biggest addition to Kings Island for the 2026 season is the "Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare" ride, a sequel to the original "Phantom Theater," the park's signature dark ride for 10 years. The attraction took guests through a haunted opera house filled with various ghouls and ghosts, with characters such as Houdelini, The Great Garbanzo and The Maestro, the attraction’s mascot. It closed in 2002. To bring the classic indoor attraction back to life, Kings Island has teamed up with Sally Dark Rides, a prolific manufacturer behind attractions found across the world. These photos are a sneak peek of the behind-the-scenes work getting done ahead of the new ride's opening. ALEX CUTLER/STAFF