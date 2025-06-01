PHOTOS: Little Texas and 90 Proof Twang show at RiversEdge

RiversEdge amphitheater along the Great Miami River in Hamilton was the site of a concert including the bands 90 Proof Twang and Little Texas on Saturday, May 31, 2025. The city celebrated the amphitheater's new roof with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and honored Little Texas founding member and drummer Del Gray, who is from Hamilton. Tens of thousands of people attended the concert at RiversEdge and Marcum Park. THOMAS PATE/NARRATUS MEDIA