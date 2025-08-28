Pets need help through grief, too: How to know signs they need comfort

In the last two years of his life, Jim wasn’t as mobile as he would have liked. Sunday afternoons, Ed would visit his dad at his home in Lincoln Park. While watching their favorite football teams in the fall or favorite golfers in the spring and summer, the two became quite good as arm chair quarterbacks and caddies.

On July 4, Teddy, my family’s 11-year-old, black Lab lost his grandpa.

Teddy didn’t know his grandpa served his country with honor, was a successful businessman or loved to play golf. What the canine did know, that every time his dad would yell, “Teddy, want to go see grandpa,” he was going to see a person who scratched his chin, told him how, “Good,” he was, and always had treats for him. Lots and lots of treats and he didn’t break them in half, either.

When his grandpa and dad would talk about sports and business, Teddy would lay on the floor next to his grandpa. Jim would occasionally scratch under the canine’s chin. When Teddy was up for a snack, he would gently touch his grandpa’s arm and lick his hand. Within a few seconds, Teddy was munching on a delicious dog bone. At grandpa’s house, the furry one’s dad never told him he had had enough treats for the afternoon.

Linnea Hansen, writing in the doggodigest.com, “Losing someone you love is a heartbreaking experience for anyone, and dogs are no exception. As caretakers, it’s crucial to provide comfort and support to help them through this difficult time.”

On vetexplains.com, the signs that your dog may be grieving are listed. They include lethargy, loss of appetite, or increased clinginess. They may also exhibit symptoms of sadness, such as whining, howling, or pacing.

You could see Teddy watching Ed closely when he grabbed his car keys and headed out the garage door. When Ed didn’t ask Teddy to join him, the dog slightly hung his head, followed me where ever I was headed and when I reached my destination, the dog would unceremoniously plop down beside me.

The canine was definitely more clingy. If Ed, Teddy’s fearless leader, was gone more than 30 minutes, Teddy went looking for me. When he found me, the Lab would walk up to my wheelchair and nudge my hands with my nose letting me know he was there.

On the second Sunday after Jim’s passing, Ed had left for Jim’s apartment to remove some items for family members. After, about an hour, Teddy let out a sad mournful whine. It made my heart sick.

When Ed came home, we talked about Teddy and how we were going to get the boy back in his “happy mood.”

We followed many researchers advice spending extra time with Teddy and making sure that we engaged in activities that he enjoyed doing.

That evening, Ed and Teddy went for a car ride and stopped at the Bellbrook Dairy Shed for an ice cream.

Going forward, we have been giving him plenty of our time which includes extra walks, belly rubs and chin scratches.

And we made it a new family policy, we no longer give him half treats.

MORE DETAILS

Consider seeking advice from your dog’s vet or a pet behaviorist if you feel your dog’s sorrow seems overwhelming or drawn out. Sometimes, just like us, dogs need an expert’s guidance to process their grief.