‘Paintball Country’ corn maze added to Fall Festival at Niederman Family Farm

The festival runs Thursdays through Sundays from Sept. 19 through Oct. 26.

Admission includes a corn maze, a mini-corn maze, an obstacle course, a climbing web, duck races, a visit to the pumpkin patch, a wagon ride, a jumping/bounce pillow, animals, games, community bonfire pits, photo spots and more.

“We’ve more outside games and interactive activities for the families, and our highlight this year is our corn maze design, and it’s to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of the other business here on our farm, Paintball Country,” Niederman said. “So, we are celebrating those 25 years with a maze design that is cut in the design of a paintball player.”

There is also a shorter, Lil’ Sprout Route with a farmer’s sing-along and a story board, which is recommended for families with small children.

The low-ropes obstacle course is also a fun activity for all ages to enjoy. The low-ropes course features swinging bridges, a climbing wall, and loop swings.

“There is a new hayride path this year, which goes through the sunflower field, and it’s just gorgeous,” Niederman said.

Another thing guests always come back for are the warm, cinnamon sugar donuts, the apple cider slushies, and all the traditional fall favorites including kettle corn, cotton candy, hand-dipped caramel apples and fudge as well as jams and jellies.

Pulled-pork barbecue and other food items will be available in the concession area. The market is also stocked with fall favorites.

“We are so excited to open our farm to the community, so they can come and make memories here on the farm and celebrate the harvest with us,” Niederman said. “We all need something that is fun, peaceful and enjoyable, and we just like to see families having fun here on the farm. The best part of a memory is making it, and we are open to groups, families and individuals.”

HOW TO GO