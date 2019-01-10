X

Oscar glory for ‘Black Panther’? Centerville grad who worked on film featured in the New York Times

Ryan Coogler with some of his "Black Panther" department heads: from left, the cinematographer Rachel Morrison, the costume designer Ruth E. Carter, and the production designer Hannah Beachler, in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 3, 2018. The crew of Black Panther is unusual among blockbusters for its large number of female department heads. (Rozette Rago/The New York Times)
Credit: ROZETTE RAGO

By Amelia Robinson

There is a very big chance a Wright State graduate will need a very fancy getup this February.

Hannah Beachler, a Centerville-raised graduate of the university's film and production design program, is featured prominently in a New York Times article about the Oscar campaign for the blockbuster film "Black Panther" and Ryan Coogler, the director of the Marvel film.

Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 22, 2019.

Beachler was one of four female department heads who worked with Coogler on Black Panther.

She managed a reported $30 million budget and was the first woman to work for Marvel as a production designer.

Beachler and Rachel Morrison, Black Panther's director of photography, worked with Coogler on his first feature, the critically acclaimed  "Fruitvale Station."

“I loved looking around every day at all these women in positions we’ve worked so hard to get to,” Beachler told the New York Times. “Because of that, we worked extra hard for Ryan and for the opportunity we’d been given, but we can do this. We are professionals alongside our male counterparts.”

In September, Beachler was inducted into the Dayton Walk of Fame along with a class that included  Oscar-nominated filmmaker Julia Reichert, one of Beachler's professors at Wright State.

If Beachler is nominated for the Production Design Oscar Academy Award, she will be the third person with Miami Valley roots in recent years recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Oakwood-raised actress Allison Janney earned the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role last year at the 90th annual Academy Awards for  “I, Tonya.”

﻿Beachler told Dayton.com podcast host Amelia Robinson about her time at Wright State as a single month during an episode of the “What Had Happened Was” podcast last summer.

Ryan Coogler with some of his "Black Panther" department heads: from left, the cinematographer Rachel Morrison, the costume designer Ruth E. Carter, and the production designer Hannah Beachler, in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 3, 2018. The crew of Black Panther is unusual among blockbusters for its large number of female department heads. (Rozette Rago/The New York Times)
Credit: ROZETTE RAGO

