Olympics in Butler County: Residents at Liberty Place compete with marshmallow stacking, snowball tosses and more

“We’re always looking for creative ways to help our seniors stay active, connect with each other and celebrate their love of play. The Olympic spirit is alive and well here, and it brings our community together in such a joyful way,” said Amy Snow, life engagement director for Liberty Place.

The games will take place daily at 2 p.m. at the community, located at 7200 Heritagespring Drive in West Chester Twp. Around 25 residents are expected to participate.

Currently, Liberty Place has about 50 residents. Many will also be spectators and cheer on the participants during the events.

Snow said some residents may need encouragement or assistance in order to participate. Others might need reminders about how to play a game, but it is all in the spirit of fun and being active.

“Even if they just toss the ball one time, it’s one time they are participating. We consider that a win. It’s about having fun, or if they smile for a few moments, that’s good. They are participating. So, we encourage whatever they can do,” she said.

The week-long celebration begins with hockey on Jan. 26, followed by a giant pants game with a snowball toss, marshmallow stacking, another snowball toss and an ice cube race. Each daily event begins at 2 p.m. and has been thoughtfully modified to ensure all residents can join in the fun, regardless of mobility or skill level.

“Obviously, it’s very cold outside, so we’re trying to bring something meaningful indoors when outdoor activities are limited right now. We are doing our own version of something fun during the winter and we’re also making it a little bit of a competition. Our residents love to play games and participate in different physical activities. They can get moving a little bit while having some fun,” Snow said.

“Many of our residents are lifelong sports fans, and these games give them a chance to relive the excitement and camaraderie of competition,” said Snow.

The 2026 Olympic Winter Games, also known as Milano Cortina 2026 will span multiple regions and two host cities, Milan and Cortina, in February.

Over the time span of two and a half weeks from Feb. 6-22, athletes in 16 sports will compete in Olympic events at more than two dozen different venues, including stadiums and arenas.

The opening ceremony for the international multi-sport event will be held at San Siro Stadium in Milan Feb. 6.