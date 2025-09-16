Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is 4 days beginning Thursday: What to know

“Coming home to Cincinnati for Oktoberfest never gets old — it’s where tradition meets innovation, and where great beer brings people together,” said Jim Koch, CEO of Boston Beer Company, makers of Samuel Adams. “Watching visitors celebrate while sharing a Samuel Adams Oktoberfest is a reminder of why we started brewing in the first place. This festival embodies the community spirit that makes craft beer special, and I couldn’t be prouder to see it thriving 49 years in my hometown.” Thursday is PRIDE night, the first time Oktoberfest Zinzinnati has hosted one. The 14K/7K Oktoberfest Zinzinnati Brewery Run is scheduled for Saturday and it travels throughout downtown Cincinnati, ending at the Samuel Adams Zinzinnati Festhalle Tent at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove along the Ohio River. Family Day on Sunday will have kid-friendly activities, games and live entertainment. Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Brent Suter (native Cincinnatian and Moeller High School grad) and Skyline Chili CEO Dick Williams are tapped as the leaders of the iconic World’s Largest Chicken Dance on Saturday afternoon, sponsored by Skyline Chili.

The festivals hours are 4-10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday (the designated family day).

“After drawing hundreds of thousands of people to its riverfront debut in 2024, we’re thrilled to return to this beautiful riverfront setting. In this location, Oktoberfest visitors will have more space to move around and enjoy drinks, food, and entertainment. Our goal was to create a place that is comfortable for visitors of all ages, and we can’t it without the support of our sponsors, including our presenting sponsor, Samuel Adams,” said Chelsea York, vice president of events and experiences at the Cincinnati Chamber.

Activities

The Oktoberfest Zinzinnati Festhalle Tent is 18,000-square feet of space, 300 feet long with room for seating more than 1,000 people, organizers said in a news release.

“It will feature one of the largest stages at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati with colorful draping and festive wreaths hung from the tent ceiling. Patrons can visit two full-service bars offering Samuel Adams beers, locally made craft brews, German beer brands and Jägermeister, the Official Shot of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. Just beyond Festhalle is the Samuel Adams Beer Garden which will deliver its own festive spirit,” the release said.

The River Stage at the base of the Serpentine Wall will be the site of the Running of the Wieners, Stein Hoisting Competition, World’s Largest Chicken Dance and a full slate of bands throughout the weekend.

“Sawyer Point Lawn will be transformed into the largest beer garden in Cincinnati featuring the German brands Stiegl, Weihenstephan and Radeberger,” the release said. “Live, festive music will play all weekend long on five stages throughout the festival grounds. Adjacent to the lawn visitors will find ‘Bavarian Lane,’ an area featuring authentic German food and vendors.”

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and umbrellas into the festival to sit in the grassy areas.

A map of the festival grounds is found here .

EVENTS AND NEW ADDITIONS

Zinzinnati Pride Night: 4-10 p.m. Thursday. Live music, DJs, lawn games and other special performances Gemütlichkeit Games: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday. Competitive events that celebrate friendliness and good cheer. WCPO 9 Anchor Adrian Whitsett will emcee as local media personalities test their agility in beer barrel rolling and stein racing competitions Running of the Wieners: Noon-2 p.m. Friday at the River Stage. I-Heart Radio personalities Sara Elyse, co-host of the “Kidd Chris Morning Show” on WEBN and Tiff Potter from “Tiff in the Mornings” on KISS 107.1FM will host dozens of wiener dogs and their owners competing to see who’s the fastest pup. Stein Hoisting Contest: 6-6:30 p.m. Friday at the River Stage Emceed by Ken Baker, reporter and host of “Kickin’ it with Ken” on Fox19. Jim Koch, chairman, president and chief executive officer of the Boston Beer Company will be on hand to cheer on contestants as they compete to hold a full stein of beer the longest without spilling. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 14K/7K Brewery Run: Happening Saturday. The races — produced by PigWorks — ends on the festival grounds with a finish line celebration starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Samuel Adams Festhalle Tent. The World’s Largest Chicken Dance: 2 p.m. Saturday. Presented by Skyline Chili at the River Stage, hosted by WLWT anchors Mike Dardis and Sheree Paolello. Expanded Family Day: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Features free face painting and glitter tattoos until 4 p.m., a scavenger hunt with prizes while prizes last, FC Cincinnati programming, and free roller skating with Skate Downtown Cincy until 6 p.m.

On tap at the festival

This year at Oktoberfest, 19 breweries representing local, regional, national and German brands are offering German-style beers for the festival in addition to their own traditional brews. Guests can also enjoy a wide variety of other beverages including mixed drinks, wine, hard seltzers, sodas and water.

What to watch

“America’s largest Oktoberfest celebration includes over 30 live performances, and other activities that are fun for all ages, during the four-day event,” organizers said in the news release. “Featured entertainment includes: the Zinzinnati Zirkus, the Zinzinnati Bierband, The Fest Meisters, Cincinnati Schnapps Band and the Cincinnati Civic Orchestra, along with more than a dozen other music and other entertainment acts.”

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati began in 1976 and is the second-largest Oktoberfest in the world outside of the original event in Munich, Germany.