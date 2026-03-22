Ohio Spring break adventures close to home

Either way, Ohio has plenty of family-friendly destinations that make it easy to create memorable adventures close to home.

Here are a few places worth adding to your spring break list:

Hocking Hills

If your family needs a nature reset after months indoors, Hocking Hills State Park remains one of Ohio’s most magical destinations. About two hours from Dayton, the region is known for dramatic rock formations, caves, waterfalls and miles of scenic hiking trails.

Spring is an especially beautiful time to visit, when seasonal rains make the waterfalls at Old Man’s Cave, Cedar Falls and Ash Cave especially impressive. Most trails are manageable for families, and kids love exploring the recess caves and rock bridges that feel like something straight out of a storybook.

Pro tip: Stay in a castle.

While visiting Hocking Hills, families can add a memorable overnight stay at Ravenwood Castle in nearby New Plymouth. The medieval-style inn and cottages look like something from a fairy tale, and kids love the novelty of sleeping in a castle. With wooded trails, outdoor games and fire pits, it’s an easy way to turn a simple hiking trip into a full adventure.

Lake Erie

Many Ohio families wait until summer to visit Lake Erie, but spring can be a surprisingly beautiful time to explore the shoreline. Marblehead Lighthouse, the oldest continuously operating lighthouse on the Great Lakes, offers sweeping lake views and a perfect place to stretch your legs.

Families can also take a short ferry ride to Kelleys Island, home to one of Ohio’s most fascinating natural landmarks: the Glacial Grooves. Carved into solid limestone by massive glaciers during the last Ice Age, the site is considered the largest accessible example of glacial grooves in the world, and it’s a surprisingly fun stop for kids who can walk right alongside the formations while learning about how glaciers shaped the Great Lakes region thousands of years ago.

Ohio Caverns

If spring weather doesn’t cooperate, Ohio Caverns in West Liberty offers an underground adventure just an hour from Dayton. Known as “America’s Most Colorful Caverns,” the formations of crystal stalactites and stalagmites create a natural science lesson that fascinates kids and adults alike.

The Wilds

Located in southeastern Ohio, The Wilds offers safari-style tours where visitors can see giraffes, rhinos and other animals roaming across thousands of acres of open land. The experience feels closer to an African safari than a typical zoo visit, making it a memorable trip for families with animal lovers.

Staycation fun in Dayton

If travel isn’t in the cards this year, families can still create memorable experiences. Try becoming a tourist in your own town by visiting a new park, museum or restaurant each day. We love Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, Carillon Historical Park and Cox Arboretum. Don’t forget to stop by different branches of the Dayton Metro Library, many of which offer free programs during school breaks.

As my daughter Jasmine likes to remind me, an adventure counts as long as there’s a snack involved and something new to explore.

After a long Ohio winter, even a simple day trip can feel like an adventure. Happy Spring Break.

This column is by Pamela Chandler, a local mom who writes about motherhood and family. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

Hocking Hills State Park

What: Hiking trails, caves and waterfalls

When: Best in spring and fall; waterfalls strongest after rain

Location: Logan, Ohio

More info: Hocking Hills State Park

Ravenwood Castle

What: Medieval-style inn and cottages near Hocking Hills

When: Year-round overnight stays

Location: 65666 Bethel Rd., New Plymouth, Ohio

More info: ravenwoodcastle.com

Lake Erie & Marblehead Lighthouse

What: Lighthouse views, lakefront park and ferry access to Kelleys Island

When: Spring through fall

Location: Marblehead Lighthouse State Park, Marblehead, Ohio

More info: Marblehead Lighthouse State Park , Kelly’s Island Glacial Grooves

Ohio Caverns

What: Guided tours through crystal-filled underground caverns

When: Open year-round; ideal rainy-day activity

Location: 2210 State Route 245 E., West Liberty, Ohio

More info: ohiocaverns.com

The Wilds

What: Safari-style tours with giraffes, rhinos and other wildlife

When: Seasonal tours spring through fall

Location: 14000 International Rd., Cumberland, Ohio

More info: thewilds.org