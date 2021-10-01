New ways to think about intimacy during and after cancer

All cancer treatments come with side effects, such as:

Chemotherapy. Physical changes, dryness, early menopause, loss of libido

Radiation. Physical changes, hardening and thickening of skin and tissues, swelling

Surgery. Changes to your body from a lumpectomy or mastectomy, loss of sensation

These changes can impact how you feel about yourself and sex. You may:

Doubt your sexual attractiveness

Experience changes in how you see yourself

Feel like less of a woman or feel less “whole”

Communication is Key

The first step to overcoming these physical and emotional obstacles is communication. Talk with your doctor. Talk with your partner. Seek counseling. Don’t wait, because emotional and spiritual issues don’t improve over time on their own. Your care team can help you get you the help you need.

You or you and your partner can discuss new goals for intimacy – such as connectedness, pleasure, playfulness, and sensuality – with your doctor, a social worker, or therapist. There are many ways to address and increase intimacy, Dr. Samuel says. You can:

Adjust timing of intimate encounters to avoid fatigue

Alter your usual routine

Focus on caressing and hugs

Use humor

When you share how you’re feeling, your care team can help you make decisions or refer you to a therapist, says Joni Reser, a certified nurse practitioner with Premier Physician Network’s Premier Health Urology.

“The earlier you ask about it, the more comfortable you will be over time,” Reser says. “It’s important for you to be open and honest with yourself, your significant other, and your health care provider. Sometimes this is a difficult conversation. Let us help you have these discussions with your partner.”

Reser recommends writing down all your questions — big or small — so you remember to ask them at your appointment or via a MyChart message. “We have many resources that can provide answers for you and your partner. Our goal is to help you have quality of life in every aspect of your treatment.”

Whether you just completed your breast cancer treatments or are still searching for ways to improve intimacy 10 years into survivorship, a variety of treatment options are available to you. They include counseling, medicines, physical therapy, and guidance to help you live a healthy lifestyle.

Learn more about all of your options and additional resources by watching a Intimacy and Cancer webinar at PremierHealth.com/CancerIntimacy.