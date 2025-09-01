New season at Fitton Center begins with talk on Ohio Renaissance Festival’s history

“So, this is a good chance to learn and hear more about the history, how it comes together and what’s new,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director.

Other highlights include a “Jamilton: A History of Hamilton Pop Music on Nov. 5 and a “Wrap It Up” Christmas-themed event on Dec. 3. Throughout the season, there will be eight Celebrating Self events, concluding with an April Fools program on April 1, 2026, with a look back at the legendary WEBN April Fool’s Day Parade.

With multiple signature series, including “Celebrating Self,” “Fitton Showstoppers!” “Fitton Family Fridays” and “Jazz & Cabaret,” the Fitton Center’s 2025-2026 performance season will be packed, beginning this month and continuing through May 2026.

“We are really swinging the bat hard right at the beginning of the season this year,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director. “The Fitton Center is a place for everyone and everything. We’re not just classical, rock, jazz or a family theater, we’ve got to have something for everyone with broad appeal. The thing we really concentrate on is quality and bringing the best acts that we are able to afford to the Fitton center, and the entertainment is also offered to patrons at an affordable price.”

The “Fitton Showstoppers!” series will open with The Conjurors on Oct. 25. Other standout performances include Just Strange Brothers with Born in the U.S.A. on Jan. 24, 2026, and Just Vince and the Fellas will be back with a Motown! show on May 16.

The Jazz & Cabaret series will present “Giant Steps: The Music of John Coltrane” with The Chrstopher Andrews Quintet on Oct. 4. “The Mardi Gras Party: with The Hot Magnolias will return for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.

Among the season highlights for families are the Fitton Family Friday series with eight shows planned throughout the season. This fall, families can look forward to “Henny Penny’s Adventures on Sept. 12 and “Who Wants to be a Dancer?” on Oct. 17. For those planning holiday outings, “Reindeer Games” will be at the Fitton Center on Dec. 5.

In addition, the Fitton Center offers four major exhibitions each season, highlighting both world-renowned and local art and artists in a wide array of media. The 2025-26 exhibitions include Play Time (Aug. 15), Rock & Root (Oct. 25), Push & Pull (Feb. 14, 2026) and the 10th Biennial Member Show (May 2, 2026). All art exhibitions are free and open to the public. Dates reflect gallery-opening celebrations, which take place in conjunction with performance events.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show with a Shadow Cast performance by The Denton Affair will return to the Fitton Cinema on Halloween (Oct. 31). Tickets are $12 for members, and $15 for non-members.

“We are excited about the diverse range of offerings. We have some brand new shows, and a variety of different styles of shows that we’ve never done before at the Fitton Center,” said MacKenzie-Thurley. “We have local, national and international touring acts coming through the Fitton Center this season, and we feel like it’s a broad range of entertainment and enjoyment for the whole family.”

MORE DETAILS

For a complete schedule of programming, events, activities and classes, visit fittoncenter.org or pick up a copy of the season brochure at the Fitton Center, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton.