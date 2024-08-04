New Kings Island pass gets guests into all Six Flags and Cedar Fair parks next year

Kings Island in Mason recently announced an addition to its All Park Passport that will allow guests to visit all former Cedar Fair and Six Flags parks with one season pass.
This new benefit will take effect Jan. 6, 2025 and is possible thanks to the merger of Cedar Fair and rival Six Flags that completed last month.
This means Kings Island season passholders can soon have access to 27 theme parks and 15 water parks across the United States and Canada. This includes parks such Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, Six Flags Great America in Illinois, Cedar Point in Ohio and more.
Guests will be able to purchase the All Park Passport as an addition to their gold or prestige passes when renewing for the 2025 season. The park does note that other additions, such as drink or dining plans, will not carry over between Six Flags branded parks and Cedar Fair branded parks.
Kings Island also has not announced the cost of the All Park Passport for 2025, but its website states “2025 Kings Island Season Passes will go on sale in the next few weeks so be sure to check the park website regularly for more updates.”
How to go
What: Kings Island
When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily through Labor Day
Where: Kings Island Amusement Park: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason
