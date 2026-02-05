New in 2026: What is MyCare Ohio health insurance, and who’s eligible?

MyCare Ohio is a managed care program designed for Ohioans who receive both Medicare and Medicaid benefits.

Who is eligible?

Those eligible for MyCare Ohio:

Qualify for the full benefit of both Medicare and Medicaid services

Are age 21 or older

Live in one of the counties where MyCare was previously available (shown in gold on the map below). The program will expand statewide beginning April 2026.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What is Next Generation MyCare?

Next Generation MyCare plans put all health and care benefits for Medicare and Medicaid together in one plan for stronger coordination of benefits and support. This makes it easier for members to get the care they need while keeping everything simple and in one place.

Here’s what to expect:

One care coordinator for both Medicare and Medicaid benefits

One ID card

Plans may offer extra benefits

More personalized care

You must take action to maximize your health benefits

Individuals who were previously enrolled in MyCare Ohio, or who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid and live in one of the counties where the Next Generation program is currently available, should review their coverage. They have the opportunity to choose a plan that best meets their needs.

Whether the program is already available in your area or will be introduced soon, new changes could affect coverage. Planning ahead is important to keep care running smoothly.

What happens if individuals don’t take action?

Failing to act could result in a loss of essential benefits. In certain situations, some individuals’ coverage may automatically default to Original Medicare (Part A and B only), which might not meet their care needs.

How can I get help with my benefits?

This is an important opportunity to maximize health benefits so you don’t miss out.

RetireMed is here to help. For assistance or to schedule a no-cost plan review, contact our team at 833-229-3208.

Our experts are ready to guide Ohioans through their new MyCare options to help them choose the strongest plan for their needs. This ensures they maintain access to essential benefits, keep their doctors and get their medications covered. We encourage community members, caregivers and advocate organizations to contact us now for assistance.

We are proud to provide our services at no cost to the individuals and organizations we serve.