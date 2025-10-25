Music of Kenny Rogers, Lionel Richie & Smokey Robinson is part of evening of music in Fairfield

He said the evening will be a night of classic songs we all know and love from “The Gambler” and “Endless Love” to “Lady” and “Ooh Baby Baby.” The artists will also share some of the stories behind the songs and reflect on the lives of these three musical icons.

The Undercovers, comprised of Luke McMaster, Kevin Pauls and Joel Parisien, will pperform at 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, by calling the box office (513) 867-5348, or online at FairfieldOH.gov/Tickets.

“These three powerhouse vocalists have come together to reimagine the soundtrack that many of us grew up with,” Sheldrick said. “The Undercovers are world-class singers. They have worked with some of the biggest names in music. Having them come to the Fairfield Community Arts Center is a great opportunity for everybody to experience a caliber of music that’s not in your hometown too often.”

Kevin Pauls, vocalist and member of The Undercovers, said the group focuses on the music of three of the biggest singers and songwriters in recent history.

“The whole night we get to celebrate the music of three incredible artists that were all friends. They have this wonderful story that we need to tell, which ties a lot of these songs and people together. We get to celebrate some of the greatest music over the last 40 years, and that’s what the night is all about. It’s about great music and reimagining the songs. Our goal is that when we get to do these songs, people fall in love with them all over again,” Pauls said.

It is all about the music, the melodies and the harmonies, along with the stories of three notable artists, he said.

“One of the superpowers that we have are the harmonies. We keep things simple with piano, guitar and some tracks that back us up, but you have three lead singers that have been touring the world for years. We bring a lot of our own signature vocals to the table, and then with the harmonies, people get to remember how good these songs are, and they are not flooded with a huge band that is going to rock their faces off,” said Pauls.

We wanted to create a show with some of the best music ever written, and one that still allows us to be artists, and to do it our way, he said.

“We realized there’s a story we could weave, and we created a show based on absolutely amazing music,” Pauls said. “We love doing this music with each other, and that love of the music and each other comes across on stage, and that’s what people enjoy.”