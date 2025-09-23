Mocktails are redefining what it means to drink socially: Where to sip spirit-free

Why mocktails are having a moment

Cultural shifts in health, wellness and inclusion are reshaping how many choose to socialize and sip. More and more people are choosing mindful drinking in a “sober-curious” movement to cut back, and mocktails are making social settings more inviting. Restaurants from neighborhood bistros to Michelin-starred kitchens are giving mocktails a permanent place on their menus.

According to Jeff Josenhans, hotel manager at Intercontinental San Diego, expert mixologist and sommelier, spirit-free sipping is surging as a lifestyle trend.

“Mocktails have definitely grown in popularity,” he said. “People are drinking less in general but are still wanting to be social.”

The making of a mocktail

The sip-free movement has spurred a rising interest in the creative craft of mocktail making. Mixologists are experimenting with shrubs, teas and herbs, producing drinks as sophisticated as any cocktail list.

George and Kendra Cook of Dry Run Mobile Sips in Ashland, Ohio, said as much as it’s about taste, it’s also about the experience.

“A great mocktail should feel just as intentional and exciting as a cocktail,” said Kendra. “It’s about balance, presentation, and a touch of surprise — whether that’s an unexpected garnish, flavor or fun color.”

George said the thoughtful touches of tasty textures, flavorful add-ons and real ingredients make a great mocktail stand out.

“Fresh herbs like mint or basil, infused syrups like lavender or jalapeño, and fresh juices make mocktails awesome,” he said. “Using tea bases or sparkling waters can also mimic the complexity of spirits.”

Maggie Moran, a spirit-free marketing manager and musician in Nashville, said the creativity goes beyond the one crafting the drink. Her tip?

“I always ask if they have fresh pressed juices or homemade purées,” she said. “Then I mix and match to make a concoction.”

The visual appeal and presentation are very important, said Kendra, and should not be overlooked.

“A mocktail’s appearance matters a lot — guests love something pretty to look at,” she said. “Depending on the crowd, that can mean either a bright, fruity drink or something that closely mimics a classic cocktail.”

The couple — who run a fully-equipped, on-the-go bar service – said they’ve had a lot of fun kicking up the creativity with the classics, transforming mojitos and margaritas into elevated alcohol-free versions. Online: Dry Run Mobile Sips

Seasonal standouts: Fall mocktails

Culinary innovation in the shape of cozy flavors and warming spices are on the menu this fall.

“Right now, we’re loving autumn flavors,” George said. “Apple cider spritzes with ginger beer, spiced cranberry-orange mocktails, and Moscow mules are all fall favorites.”

Hot seasonal picks:

Spiced Apple Spritz — apple cider, cinnamon syrup, ginger beer and a sprig of rosemary.

Pumpkin Chai Cooler — pumpkin puree, chai tea, oat milk and nutmeg dusting.

Cranberry Sage Smash — tart cranberry, sage simple syrup, lime and club soda.

Maple Espresso Tonic — cold brew, maple syrup, tonic water and orange peel.

The local mocktail movement

“Here in Dayton, there’s a demand for drinks that ‘create a vibe of happiness without the negative effect of danger and hangovers,’” said Britney Macklin of Catch a Vibe Entertainment in an article on voyageohio.com.

Best spirit-free spots:

Redemption Recovery Bar : All drinks are non-alcoholic. A full sober bar – the atmosphere, staff and its purpose are all oriented toward the non-alcoholic experience. Online: Redemption Recovery Bar

All drinks are non-alcoholic. A full sober bar – the atmosphere, staff and its purpose are all oriented toward the non-alcoholic experience. The Silos: Their full cocktail menu states all cocktails can be made into mocktails. The flexibility makes it great for ‘mixed drinking’ groups. Online: silosdayton.com

Tender Mercy: It’s an upscale underground cocktail bar mentioned in sources alongside mocktail menus and sober-friendly drink options. Online: tendermercy.com

Joui Wine: Wine retailer and bar with a good selection of modern-day mocktails. Try the “Low-Rise Jeggings” — with spiced pear syrup, lemon juice, muddled sage, tonic and sage sprigs. Online: jouiwine.com

Wheat Penny: Full menu of “elevated mocktails” with creative house made options. Online: wheatpennydayton.com

Big city spirit-free spots

Listen Bar, New York City: The city’s original booze-free bar, with a wide range of creative options on its menu. Online: listen.bar

The city’s original booze-free bar, with a wide range of creative options on its menu. Sans Bar, Austin: A pioneer of the sober nightlife movement, known for live music and inclusive vibes. Online: thesansbar.com/austin

A pioneer of the sober nightlife movement, known for live music and inclusive vibes. Arbella, Chicago: A River North cocktail lounge offering an inventive selection of zero-proof drinks. Online: arbellachicago.com

A River North cocktail lounge offering an inventive selection of zero-proof drinks. Bandbox, Orlando: An art gallery that evolved into an alcohol-free speakeasy-style tasting room and bottle shop. Online: bandboxorlando.com

An art gallery that evolved into an alcohol-free speakeasy-style tasting room and bottle shop. The New Bar, Los Angeles: Part shop, part bar with a fully stocked spirit-free selection. Online: thenewbar.com

The ‘no-booze’ bottom line

Mocktails are no longer a substitute — they’re a cultural movement redefining what it means to drink socially. With bold flavors, creative concoctions, and dedicated venues popping up nationwide, you’ll find plenty of ways to raise a glass, no alcohol required.

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.