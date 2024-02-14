Middletown native Mick Blankenship drops first single under new deal

Blankenship recently sat down inside Dorothy Lane Market in Springboro to discuss this new opportunity. His next single, ‘Change of Seasons,’ drops in late March.

Internet connection: “Instead of trying to take on the world as one man standing, last year I chose to focus on the music, the artistry and building an online audience. I have almost 100,000 followers on TikTok, and my audience is really spread out all over the world. I’m going to start hosting my own concerts online and selling my own tickets. I thought it best to focus on that since I’m getting such great support on social media.”

Watch the official music video for Mick Blankenship’s new single, “Sands of Time”:

youtube.com/watch?v=m8iZqO7jAu0

Support system: “My new manager, Jeff, saw me live on TikTok. He jumped on and said, ‘Hey, man, give me a call.’ I was like, ‘No, way this is the guy he says he is,’ but I looked at his credentials and I was like, ‘Oh, wow, this guy is for real.’ I called him and he was the first music executive of any kind that said, ‘Man, I really believe in you. I think we could do something.’ He was really impressed with my social media presence. It’s always great to hear that because I’ve worked so hard. He was the first person that didn’t look at me as a statistic or a number.”

Inking a deal: “I flew down to Florida in January and we spent a couple of days together. I’m old enough now where I’m not starving and need to have a record deal. In fact, I didn’t want one at that point. Jeff said, ‘Tell me why.’ I told him all the reasons and he said, ‘Well, let’s work around that.’ He really went out of his way to make sure I was happy with the decision, which is really cool. That’s unheard of so I signed a deal. He knows what he’s doing. He’s basically going to use his network to make some things happen.”

Artist info: mickblankenship.com

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or donthrasher100@gmail.com.