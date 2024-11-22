Menu planner for busy Thanksgiving week

Serve the colorful dish with rinsed and heated (canned) reduced-sodium black beans. Alongside, add chopped avocados and grapefruit over lettuce and corn muffins (from mix). Baked Custard (from mix) is a smooth dessert.

MONDAY (Kids)

The kids can help prepare Chili Dogs tonight: Heat canned turkey chili with beans and reduced-fat reduced-sodium hot dogs in separate pans (or use the microwave). Put hot dogs in toasted whole-grain buns and top with chili. Sprinkle a little shredded cheese on the top (any cheese, to taste).

On the side, munch on carrot and celery sticks and dip. Fresh tropical fruit finishes the meal.

TUESDAY (Meatless)

Make No-Ham Monte Cristo Sandwiches for a different experience: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Coat a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, beat 1 whole egg and 2 egg whites, 1/2 cup 1% milk and 1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce. Put 2 slices Swiss cheese on each of 4 slices of dense white bread. Spread 1 1/2 teaspoons (total) Dijon mustard on 4 more slices bread; place mustard-side down on cheese. Dip both sides of sandwiches in egg mixture. Place on cookie sheet coated with cooking spray; bake 15 to 18 minutes, turning once, until cheese melts and both sides are browned.

Serve with a lettuce and tomato salad. Pineapple Sherbet is good for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough sherbet for Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY (Budget)

Everyone can have steak on budget night -- Salisbury Steak (see recipe), that is. Serve with mashed potatoes, flavored with fresh dill if desired. Add petite green peas (from frozen) and whole-grain bread. Leftover sherbet is dessert.

THURSDAY (Family/Thanksgiving)

Bake your own Roast Turkey with all the family favorites of dressing, gravy and sweet potatoes. Try something new for the feast, Broccoli Cauliflower Casserole (see recipe).

Rule out the traditional cranberries and serve Spiced Cranberry-Pear Chutney on the side: In a large saucepan, combine 3 large ripe pears cut into 1/2-inch pieces, 1 small chopped onion, 1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries, 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar, 1/4 cup cider vinegar, 1 seeded and finely chopped fresh jalapeno pepper, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon allspice. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, 30 minutes or until thickened. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Add dinner rolls. Everyone will want Pumpkin Pie for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough turkey and pie for Friday and some casserole for Saturday. Save the rest of the leftovers for future meals.

FRIDAY (Heat and Eat)

Lighten up those leftovers and use them for Turkey Noodle Soup: Combine 3 (14-ounce) cans unsalted chicken broth, 1 cup water, 1 cup sliced carrots and 1 cup sliced celery in a large pot. Bring to a boil. Add 4 ounces no-yolk extra-wide egg noodles and boil 6 minutes or until noodles are almost tender. Add 1/2 cup frozen petite green peas and boil 1 minute or until noodles and vegetables are tender. Stir in 2 1/2 cups large shreds of (leftover) cooked turkey and 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley; heat through.

Serve the soup with mixed greens and crackers. Slice the leftover pie for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Prepare the lemon ice for Saturday if desired.

SATURDAY (Easy Entertaining)

For a change of pace, serve your guests Baked Salmon with Tomatoes and Couscous (see recipe). Add the leftover broccoli cauliflower casserole and crusty bread.

Soothe your palate with Lemon Ice for dessert: In a food processor or blender, process 1 (12-ounce) can frozen lemonade concentrate (thawed), 3 cups ice cubes, 1 cup water and 1/3 cup sugar until smooth. Pour mixture into a 9x13-inch pan and freeze for 45 minutes. Process partially frozen mixture until smooth. Return to pan; freeze 8 hours. Scrape with fork and serve in dessert cups.

SALISBURY STEAK (Wednesday)

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: about 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes

1 pound lean ground beef

1/3 cup finely chopped onion

1/4 cup saltine cracker crumbs

1 egg white, slightly beaten

2 Tablespoons 1% milk

1 Tablespoon prepared horseradish

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 (12-ounce) jar mushroom gravy

Combine beef, onion, cracker crumbs, egg white, milk, horseradish, salt and pepper; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four oval 1/2-inch-thick patties. Heat large nonstick skillet on medium. Cook patties 7 to 8 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees, turning once. Remove from skillet and keep warm. Add gravy to skillet; heat through. Serve steaks with gravy.

Per serving: 265 calories, 24 grams protein, 14 grams fat (47% calories from fat), 4.2 grams saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, 72 milligrams cholesterol, 689 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

BROCCOLI CAULIFLOWER CASSEROLE (Thursday)

Servings: makes 10 servings

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: less than 50 minutes

1/2 cup plain dry breadcrumbs

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided

2 Tablespoons melted butter

1 1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning, divided

1 (16-ounce) package frozen broccoli florets, thawed

1 (16-ounce) package frozen cauliflower florets, thawed

2 Tablespoons butter (unmelted)

1 medium onion, chopped

2 Tablespoons flour

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

1 1/4 cups 1% milk

4 ounces Neufchatel cream cheese, cubed

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Mix breadcrumbs, 2 tablespoons Parmesan, melted butter and 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning in a small bowl. Set aside. Cut up any large broccoli or cauliflower florets into bite-size pieces. Melt the 2 Tablespoons unmelted butter in a large skillet on medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in flour, remaining Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Add milk; cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Add cream cheese and remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan; cook and stir until cream cheese is melted. Add vegetables; toss gently to coat. Spoon into a 2-quart shallow baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top evenly with crumb mixture. Bake 40 minutes or until heated through and top is golden.

Per serving: 154 calories, 7 grams protein, 9 grams fat (49% calories from fat), 5.3 grams saturated fat, 13 grams carbohydrate, 24 milligrams cholesterol, 266 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

BAKED SALMON WITH TOMATOES AND COUSCOUS (Saturday)

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes; standing time: 3 minutes

2 1/2 cups chopped tomatoes

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon dried oregano

3/4 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup water

1/3 cup couscous

1 pound skinless salmon filets, cut into 4 pieces

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Combine tomatoes, oil, salt, oregano, garlic and pepper; let stand 15 minutes. Meanwhile, boil water; stir in couscous. Cover, remove from heat and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff couscous with fork; divide evenly and place in center of 4 (12x18-inch) sheets of heavy-duty foil. Top each with salmon. Spoon tomatoes and juices over salmon and couscous. Double-fold tops and sides of foil, leaving enough room for heat circulation. Place on baking sheet; bake 15 minutes. Transfer to plates; let stand closed 3 minutes. Open packets away from your face and, using a spatula, gently slide contents onto plates to serve.

Per serving: 255 calories, 27 grams protein, 9 grams fat (32% calories from fat), 1.5 grams saturated fat, 16 grams carbohydrate, 53 milligrams cholesterol, 575 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

