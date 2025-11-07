Members of Lexington Children’s Theatre bring ‘Stuart Little’ to Hamilton

Taylor is a Lexington native, who got involved in acting and theater with Lexington Children’s Theatre at a young age.

“I was taking classes and workshops at Lexington Children’s Theatre at age five or six. When I was in grade school, the LCT tours came to my school and I got to see those every year, which is when I decided ‘This is what I have to do.’”

Taylor went on to the School of Creative and Performing Arts in Lexington before studying theater at Coastal Carolina, which included a year studying “Commedia dell’arte” in Italy.

Currently, he performs in the touring production of “Stuart Little,” and he is in the resident company of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center said the production will engage and inspire audience members.

“Lexington Children’s Theatre is one of the most outstanding children’s theater companies in the United States. They really are outstanding in every way. They have been fantastic partners and supporters of the Fitton Center for many years,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

He said members of the theater company bring energy and artistic excellence to all of their shows and “Stuart Little” will be no exception.

“They want to make sure that there is a strong performance connection, a strong literary connect, and something that is really engaging for everybody of all ages, not just the kids, but their parents and grandparents. Everyone will enjoy a fantastic theatrical experience live in the Fitton Family Theater,” said MacKenzie-Thurley.

HOW TO GO

What: Lexington Children’s Theatre’s “Stuart Little”

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14

Where: Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: $9 for Fitton Center members and $11 for non-members (and a $3 ticketing fee per ticket)

Note: Before the start of the production, there will be a complimentary reception by Two Women in a Kitchen with kid-friendly appetizers and beverages that will be served in the Carruthers Signature Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Online: fittoncenter.org