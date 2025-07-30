Meet ‘The Still Got It Squad’: These seniors want everyone to keep moving

“The Still Got It Squad represents everything wonderful about the Kettering Recreation Complex — dedication, community, transformation and the unwavering belief that fitness is a lifelong journey," noted the City of Kettering’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department in a July 11 Facebook post. “They truly embody the spirit of ‘still got it’ — and we’re grateful they’re sharing it with our community every single day."

‘We’re just having a good old time’

Basine, 79, dreamt of being on Broadway but she’s thrilled to use music as a primary motivator in her dance cardio classes at 9 a.m. Wednesdays.

“We do old-school aerobics and always try to have fun,” she said. “I have a very energetic group of people and we laugh a lot. In my mind, I was going to be on Broadway, but it didn’t happen. So, when I’m in front of my class, I feel like I’m on Broadway and I’m teaching people to come along with me.”

She also teaches chair fitness at 10 a.m. Wednesdays for patrons with mobility issues.

“This class is for people who don’t feel so steady,” Basine said. “But I lead (them) in exercises like marching sitting down and also biceps and triceps. We also do sit-to-stand exercises. And through these exercises they’re able to get their heart rate up and improve their strength. I have a couple of people who come to class with their walkers, but they still do what they can do. I always tell people to listen to their body — what feels right for you is what you should do."

Basine recently had knee replacement surgery but returned to the Kettering Recreation Complex two months ago. She particularly enjoys filling her classes with the music of Motown.

“I really love what I do,” she said. “I love instructing people, and I love music. People are singing and I’m singing. Motown songs are what people are accustomed to. The songs have a good beat and they’re easy to move to —you can get a good workout. We’re just having a good old time. I really feel privileged to be teaching again.”

Basine started at the Kettering Recreation Complex in 1987, teaching aerobics and strength classes for more than 20 years. After a brief hiatus, she returned to teach at the Charles Lathrem Senior Center and in the group exercise studio classes. The city of Kettering also noted she works part-time with The Ohio State University helping disabled individuals and cares for her 52-year-old disabled son on weekends.

On the verge of becoming an octogenarian, she is grateful to still be able to do what she loves, particularly teaching and dancing, while also mindful of how quickly time flies.

“When I first started teaching, I was in my 40s and then I started teaching seniors when I was in my 50s so everybody in that class was 20 years older than me or more,” Basine said. “Now that I’m almost 80 I’m 10 to 15 years older than my students. It has totally flipped and feels weird but I love it. I’m really thrilled. It feels great.”

‘I am determined to keep moving’

Forty years ago, when Raderstorf was asked to teach an aerobic dance class at Kettering Recreation Complex during the height of the Jane Fonda fitness revolution, she insisted she wouldn’t be interested in teaching anything else.

“Long story short, that lasted a very short time,” she said. “I quickly got my certification in group exercise instructing and started teaching all kinds of classes. The movement of the human body fascinates me. And I love seeing when someone in my class is able to do something they couldn’t a month ago. I love those aha moments.”

Since September 1985 her classes have included step, weights, deep water workout and maternity water workout. Fifteen years ago, she received her certification in yoga. She currently teaches at 7:45 a.m. (lengthen and strengthen) and 9 a.m. (yoga) Tuesdays and 7:45 a.m. (yogalates) and 9 a.m. (yoga) Thursdays. At 9 a.m. Fridays in August she will teach yoga at Kettering’s Wenzler Park.

“There are so many benefits to yoga,” Raderstorf said. “Yoga was never intended just to be an exercise class. It was always intended to be a way to connect spiritually. I like to think of it as work-in rather than a workout. So, for me, when I teach, if people can connect internally to something that is wonderful. It’s great to be able to stretch or touch your toes, but, for me, that’s just a little piece of the pie. A bigger piece of the pie is what happens internally — the calmness, the peacefulness, the connecting to the breath, the connection to your spirit or your soul. That’s what gets me excited about teaching yoga."

Raderstorf, 71, has had three joint replacement surgeries since 2023 but she isn’t planning to slow down anytime soon.

“I have not allowed those setbacks to stop me from keeping me from what I’m doing,” she said. “I am determined to keep moving until God calls me home. You gotta keep moving — that’s the key. I may not still have my original body parts, but I have a good portion of what I was born with and I am grateful."

‘I have to find joy in everything I do’

In the early 1970s when she was teaching classes while a student at Ann Chesman School of Dance, which was housed inside Memorial Hall, Boss vividly remembers meeting dancers from the legendary Kenley Players summer stock troupe.

“Some of the Kenley Players dancers would come into our studio for rehearsals and we would sneak into the (auditorium) and watch the shows,” said Boss, 69. “I’ve always had a passion for being onstage and to dance and perform.”

Her 40-year trajectory with the city of Kettering began when she started teaching dance classes at Rosewood Arts Center in April 1985. She implemented the 6 a.m. Rise and Shine Aerobics Classes at the Kettering Recreation Complex in September 1989 and became the Group Exercise Coordinator in June 2011 when the new Fitness Center opened.

Boss oversees 25 certified group exercise instructors, including Basine and Raderstorf, and her classes span from toddlers to adults. She teaches dance, including belly dance, tap and ballet (times vary Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Rosewood Arts Center) as well as land aerobics and weights (4:30-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Kettering Recreation Complex).

The mother of five, grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of one also said she embraces the familiarity that comes with being a part of the Kettering community.

“When I’m out and about someone might recognize me as the Aerobic Lady from the Rec Center,” she said. “It’s kind of nice to be known as someone who has been around for so long. The public also knows the Kettering Rec is reliable. They know if there is a problem patrons will come find me and I’ll take care of it.”

One of her biggest takeaways has been learning the art of patience and finding daily joy.

“It’s nice to be able to share my years of experience and teaching,” she said. “And I’ve had to learn patience. And not everybody is going to like the way I teach or the way I maneuver 25 instructors. But I’ve had to learn patience, understanding and empathy. Everyone has a different story. But I need to keep moving and keep healthy for me. I have to find joy in everything I do. I have to find the gratitude and the daily blessings.”

Boss is pleased that her decades of friendship and work with Basine and Raderstorf has been so fruitful. Throwing in the towel is not an option for this trio.

“We’ve gone through a little bit of everything here,” Boss said. “We may not move as quickly as the younger kids, but we do have the experience. We don’t have any thoughts of retirement. We enjoy what we’re doing.”

MORE DETAILS

The Kettering Recreation Complex is located at 2900 Glengarry Road. For more information or to sign up for classes, visit playkettering.org.