Meet the Original Rosies this weekend at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

It will take place 2-4 p.m. near the historic Boeing B-17F Memphis Belle in the museum’s World War II Gallery.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to hear firsthand accounts from the Rosies, learn about their contributions to the war effort, and engage with these incredible women,” organizers said in a press release. “This unique event allows attendees to ask questions and immerse themselves in the stories of these remarkable women.”

The American Rosie The Riveter Association is dedicated to preserving the stories of the women who worked in factories, shipyards and other critical industries to support the nation during World War II.

The Rosies were essential to the success of the war and helped shape the future of American industry and the role of women in the workforce.

This event is part of the American Rosie The Riveter Association’s efforts to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and celebrate the enduring legacy of these women’s contributions.

For more information, visit nationalmuseum.af.mil.