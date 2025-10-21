Local hiker completes section-hike of Ohio’s longest trail; only 200 others have done it

“I honestly feel like it hasn’t fully sunk in yet,” Howard said. “I expected to have all of these huge feelings, but I’m not quite there yet. It’s a great accomplishment, but there is also a sense of loss because it’s done.”

Howard is now one of approximately 200 hikers who have successfully section-hiked Ohio’s longest trail.

“Finishing the entire Buckeye Trail is no small feat — it takes grit, perseverance and a deep love for the journey itself,” said Kristy Matheson, Founder of Adventure Chicks. “Sarah embodies everything Adventure Chicks is about: showing up, pushing through challenges, and finding joy in the miles. Watching her stay committed over the years and finally reach this goal is incredibly inspiring. It’s a reminder that persistence pays off.”

Forging her path

Howard’s journey began in the fall of 2020 when she was working as a park ranger at Caesar Creek State Park.

“For years I thought about hiking the Appalachian Trail, but that was kind of a pipe dream,” she said. “This was something to do and close by — part of the Buckeye Trail even runs through Caesar Creek.”

She started with the intention of hiking the trail to completion although she wasn’t quite sure what that entailed.

“It’s different for everyone, some people go clockwise or choose sections that butt up to the next one,” she said. “I bounced around the state. Wherever I could get in a hike, I’d do it.”

Using the FarOut navigational app, Howard kept track of her completed sections, usually about 10-12 miles long although some were 20-plus miles.

From sweltering hot summer hikes to sub-zero treks, Howard continued to log her miles.

“I’m a very goal-oriented person, so the concept of not finishing didn’t cross my mind.”

Enjoying the journey

While Howard completed a few solo hikes, she also shared the journey with 25-30 different hikers over the years. Her primary group consisted of seven or eight fellow hikers.

“The hiking community is just lovely,” Howard said. “Whether they’re working on a different section or have a different timeframe, everybody’s goal is to help everyone else meet their goal.

“That’s what I will miss most, the trail community is just spectacular.”

That’s also why Howard encourages anyone who would like to try their hand at hiking the Buckeye Trail to give it a go.

“I would say just get out there and do it,” she said. “Maybe you’ll love it and want to keep going, so go for it.”

