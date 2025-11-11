Lip-sync event aims to continue story of Fairfield’s Reagan Vanoss

Reagan passed away May 11, 2021, while riding an RTV with her father. The event — equal parts laughter, competition and heartfelt tribute — keeps her legacy alive and raises money for the nonprofit’s mission of supporting local youth through scholarships, extracurricular aid and partnerships with other child-focused charities.

A lip-sync legacy

For Brad Vanoss, CEO of the Purple Monkey Project and Reagan’s father, the idea came to him on a quiet early-morning trip to Gatlinburg.

“I had everyone asleep in the car, my earbuds in, and I’m lip-syncing my favorite songs,” Vanoss recalled. “And I’m thinking about LL Cool J’s Lip Sync Battle and realized — we could do something like this.

“Nonprofits always do the same things — golf outings, 5Ks, galas. I wanted something different.”

By the time that weekend trip ended, Vanoss had already lined up the first five matchups. The inaugural Mic Drop debuted in 2022 — an instant hit that’s only grown in size and spirit.

The name itself carries meaning. The “Purple Monkey Project” was inspired by Reagan’s favorite stuffed animal — a symbol of her bright, playful personality.

And “Mic Drop” captures the joyful confidence she showed in the countless TikTok videos she made at home.

“She loved doing those,” Vanoss said. “Hundreds of them. I just know she’d be giggling her butt off watching her dad on stage doing Lady Marmalade in a short little dress. That’s what keeps me going.”

A Night of Fun for a purpose

This year’s Mic Drop lineup features five showdowns, each bringing a different brand of local pride and good-natured rivalry:

Battle #1: Purple Monkey board members Gabe Bahala vs. Shellee Alcorn

Battle #2: Show Choir Showdown — Loveland’s Shawn Miller vs. Fairfield alum Hallie Thompson of Ross

Battle #3: Arts vs. Athletics — Fairfield’s athletic facilities coordinator Kris Hensley vs. Fairfield West music teacher Mike Holz

Battle #4: House Divided — Austin Vanoss vs. his father, Brad Vanoss

Battle #5: Battle of the Businesses — State Farm’s Cody Strange vs. Savannah Boeppler of A Savannah Nite Limousine Service

Emcees Alex Meacham — a past competitor — and Kenny Glenn will keep the energy rolling, while attendees cheer, vote and donate throughout the night.

The event also features the presentation of Police, Firefighter and Teacher of the Year awards, the Reagan Vanoss Living Legacy Award, and, for the first time, the Mercy Health Hero and Healing Award — honoring a local healthcare worker who went above and beyond in a critical moment.

A community that gives back

Each performer is challenged to raise at least $500 leading up to the event, with proceeds helping fund the Purple Monkey Project’s mission. Attendees also contribute to a live goal of $5,000 during the show.

“Ultimately, it’s a fundraiser,” Vanoss said. “But it’s also a celebration of how our community comes together — police, firefighters, teachers, businesses, families — to make something good happen in Reagan’s honor.”

The Purple Monkey Project’s impact speaks volumes. Since its founding, the organization has distributed more than $146,000 in scholarships, awards, and community sponsorships.

The ultimate goal is to award a $10,000 scholarship to Fairfield’s Class of 2028 — a milestone well within reach thanks to events like Mic Drop.

Continuing Reagan’s story

This year’s event will debut a short documentary about Reagan and the Purple Monkey Project — produced by Monkey Puzzles Productions, whose name, fittingly, caught the team’s attention as more than coincidence.

“When we met them and heard their name, Kevin McDonald and I just looked at each other like, ‘Okay, this is meant to be,’” Vanoss said. “The film’s beautiful. It’ll make you laugh, and it’ll make you cry. If it doesn’t, you might not have a soul.”

The documentary will be available on the Purple Monkey Project’s website following the event.

For those unable to attend the sold-out show, supporters can still visit givebutter.com/MicDrop2025.

Because, as Brad Vanoss puts it, “Every time we drop that mic, we’re reminding people that Reagan’s story — her joy, her heart — is still being written right here in Fairfield.”