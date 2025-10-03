Life hacks for managing a busy household

“From 3 o’clock on, it’s complete and utter chaos,” Ireland laughed. “It’s wild, it’s unbelievable — it’s just unreal.”

But over the years, the mom blogger and influencer has discovered strategies that keep her family on track, on time and well-fed.

Have a game plan

Ireland’s first rule for survival — get it all on the calendar. She sits down every Sunday with a giant wall calendar and a stash of highlighters to map out the week.

“This is a big one for me. I’m a huge believer in planning it all out.” Whether digital or physical, she said, a planner is a non-negotiable.

Flip the script

For days when schedules are wild, she re-designed how her family eats.

“The best time for a hearty meal is right after school,” she said. “They come home hungry, so we do dinner earlier and lighter snacks in the evening.”

She said this ensures they have energy for all their activities, are getting the nutrients they need, and aren’t weighed down with a big meal before bed.

✦ Snack hack: The Snackle Box

Pack these portable containers with nutritious nibbles:

Cheese sticks

Fruit

Trail mix

Hummus & crackers

Peanut butter & apple slices

Veggies & dip

Grab-and-go protein hack: Southern Recipe Prok Grinds

“They’re great to have in the car, after practice, at games, before school — whenever the need arises.”

Start a recipe rotation

Keeping meals predictable removes the nightly guesswork.

Examples for Ireland include taco night, spaghetti, sloppy joes, burgers and hot dogs. “It makes things easier for everyone when you know what to expect,” she said.

Even hibachi has become a family favorite, recreating the spread on their grill at home.

“Going to a hibachi restaurant with seven people adds up fast,” she said. “So we just do it ourselves.”

Get creative with cooking

One of Ireland’s favorite hacks? YOYO dinner: You’re On Your Own.

“It’s a brilliant idea I stole from my friend,” she said. “It takes the pressure off the parent, and my kids love it because they feel so grown up and can get real creative. They’re more likely to enjoy it because they were a part of it.”

She encourages parents to involve kids in meal prep as often as possible, even if it’s messy.

“Make the kitchen a comfortable and welcoming space so they want to help,” she said.

The 80/20 rule

Ireland said it’s important to have a balance, and things like treats and dessert should not be forgotten — but maybe rethink your indulgence strategy.

“It can be tempting to use dessert as a reward system,” said Ireland, who aims for an 80/20 approach — 80% nutritional and 20% fun.

According to a study done by the National Library of Medicine, using treats as a reward could unintentionally teach a child to connect sweets with emotions or achievements

“Start implementing those healthy eating habits now,” she said. “They’ll carry that for a lifetime.”

Simplify and delegate

Ireland’s mantra for survival: keep it simple and spread the load.

Simple meals: Crockpot, sheet pans, or breakfast-for-dinner.

Crockpot, sheet pans, or breakfast-for-dinner. Delegate: Older kids can fold laundry, pack snacks, or gather sports gear.

Older kids can fold laundry, pack snacks, or gather sports gear. Carpool: Trade rides with other parents to save your sanity.

And if family dinner doesn’t always work? “Sit down for breakfast instead,” she suggested.

Embrace the season

At the end of the day, Ireland reminds fellow parents not to lose sight of the bigger picture.

“Give yourself grace,” she said. “Adjust where you can, release the guilt, and soak it in as much as possible. It’s absolute chaos, but it’s wonderful.”

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.