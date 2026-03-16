Kings Island parent company Six Flags says Travis Kelce will be its brand ambassador

An Ohio native, Kelce has discussed the various trips he made to Cedar Point while growing up in the Cleveland area.

“Six Flags parks were a hallmark of my childhood and the scene of some of my most fun and cherished memories, and I’m excited to team up with the company as it enters its next chapter,” said Kelce. “The Six Flags team is creating even more rides and attractions as it takes guest engagement to a new level. I look forward to helping them continue to build excitement for their unrivaled portfolio of parks and introduce a new generation of fans to unforgettable experiences.”

Credit: JANA Partners Credit: JANA Partners

Additional details about this partnership, including any financial terms, have yet to be revealed.

Kelce’s professional relationship with Six Flags began in October when he teamed up with Glenn Murphy and Jana Partners to purchase an approximate 9% stake in the company.

For more information, visit sixflags.com.