Kings Island on list of Six Flags’ amusement parks to get new thrill ride

Live music returned to Kings Island June 28, as American folk rock band, The Avett Brothers took the stage at Timberwolf Amphitheatre. Thousands of fans were entertained to kick off the park’s 2022 Concert Series. CONTRIBUTED

Live music returned to Kings Island June 28, as American folk rock band, The Avett Brothers took the stage at Timberwolf Amphitheatre. Thousands of fans were entertained to kick off the park’s 2022 Concert Series. CONTRIBUTED
Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
Updated 47 minutes ago
X

This week, Kings Island parent company Six Flags announced a $1 billion investment into its parks over the next two years. As part of this plan, Kings Island will receive a brand-new attraction for the 2026 season.

“Our capital investment plans for the next two years reinforce our commitment to providing unmatched thrills, immersive entertainment and lifelong memories to guests of all ages,” said Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman.

The new attraction coming the Mason park is listed as a “new family thrill attraction.” While the chain has yet to provide anymore information, fans of the park have already speculated what it may be.

“Me and a majority of people don’t believe this is a coaster,” said Lance Moore, local theme park enthusiast and creator of the Single Rider Line Podcast. “Their language used in the same press release to talk about other parks receiving a coaster, states the word ‘coaster”’ specifically.”

Parks confirmed to receive a coaster for the 2026 season include Six Flags Over Texas, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Six Flags Mexico.

This new attraction is unrelated to RiverRacers, a waterslide coming to Kings Island’s Soak City area, which is set to open next summer.

Kings Island provided this rendering of the new RiverRacers water coaster, which is expected to debut in the amusement park's Soak City in 2025. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Six Flags has also allocated $80 million of these investments toward upgrading its parks’ food and beverage offerings, including new menu items and restaurants.

This is one of the largest announcements from Kings Island’s owners since the $8 billion merger between Cedar Fair and Six Flags completed earlier this July.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: Cedar Fair and Six Flags merge: What it could mean for Kings Island

The chain did not reveal any updates for Ohio’s other major theme park, Cedar Point in Sandusky. However, the park is slated to receive the tilting coaster Siren’s Curse in 2025, its third new coaster in three years.

Cedar Point's newest record-breaking ride will feature will feature 13 weightless airtime moments - CONTRIBUTED artist concept rendering courtesy of Cedar Point.

icon to expand image

Six Flags also announced the closure of the tallest roller coaster in the world, Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The 456-foot-tall icon will be replaced with a “a record-breaking launch coaster.”

The Kingda Ka located at Six Flags in New Jersey has been dubbed the world's tallest roller coaster towering at an amazing 456 feet (45 stories); it also has the biggest drop at 418 feet. It is the fastest coaster in North America. You better be ready for this coaster because it has a takeoff that goes from 0 to 128 mph in just 3.5 seconds!

Credit: wikipedia

icon to expand image

Credit: wikipedia

This followed weeks of speculation and rumors in the roller coaster fandom, however no word from Six Flags came until after its last rides were given.

Kingda Ka opened in 2005, built by Liechtenstein-based manufacturer Intamin. Featuring a hydraulic launch, the coaster was the same model as the original incarnation of Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster, which opened two years prior.

In Other News
1
We’re seeking a freelancer to create content for parents
2
French Lick Resort in Indiana celebrates holidays with ‘50 Days of...
3
Dayton Dragons seek mascot performers, Green Team members for 2025...
4
Singer Morgan James to make rare stop for performance in Hamilton
5
Strings attached: ‘Luthier’ builds, repairs instruments played with a...

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.