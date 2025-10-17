Kings Island announces bonus weekend in November

Warren County amusement park Kings Island will be open for a bonus weekend in November.
Scheduled for Nov. 8-9, the special event will be the last chance guests have at visiting the park before it closes to prepare for the annual Winterfest, set to begin Nov. 28.
During bonus weekend, there will be no Halloween Haunt or Tricks and Treats. Those will end the weekend prior.
Two major attractions will also not be available during the bonus weekend. This includes The Beast and the park’s Eiffel Tower.
Credit: CONTIBUTED
Credit: CONTIBUTED
Most other attractions and dining locations will be open for guests.
As with any other operating day, guests can enter the park using a daily ticket or their season pass.
HOW TO GO
What: Kings Island “bonus weekend”
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 8-9
Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason
More info: visitkingsisland.com
About the Author