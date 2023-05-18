Leeks offer mild flavor, are national emblem of Wales

Second, slice the leek lengthwise leaving an inch or two at the root end. Wash the mop-like tangle of leaves under running water until all of the soil has been washed away. As you wash away the clinging soil, you can appreciate the importance of buying local leeks grown in nutritious pesticide-free soil.

Local potatoes have also been available at Oxford’s Farmers Market, so I decided to make soup with the local leeks and potatoes. Combine 1 leek with 1/2 pound peeled and quartered potatoes in a pot with 1 pint of water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer gently until the potatoes are soft, around 1/2 hour.

Puree the soup in a blender and return to the pot. Add 1/3 cup creme fraiche and heat gently over low heat.

Add 1 tablespoon of herbs, whatever strikes your fancy. At various times, I’ve used chervil, parsley, and a Mediterranean blend.

If the leeks are young and small, you can roast them whole. Place the leeks on aluminum foil, drizzle with olive oil, ground pepper, and garlic, add a fresh herb such as thyme or basil, seal the package, and grille or roast for 5 or 10 minutes.

Patricia Wells, the American cookbook writer who lives in France, has a leek recipe called “rich and poor,” adapted from the famous French chef Alain Ducasse. In France, writes Wells, leek is often called the asparagus of the poor.

Combining “rich and poor” is perfect this time of year, because local leeks and asparagus are both in season. But I found the Wells recipe too fussy. A simpler option is to place several small asparagus in the same foil packet with leeks, as described above. Local asparagus is over-abundant now but will quickly disappear.

