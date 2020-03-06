Jana Collier on the big breakup, pop-star dreams and the future of the Dayton Daily News

As the lyrics go, “breaking up is hard to do.”
That's as true with newsrooms as it is with relationships. Thankfully, not all breakups leave you sobbing in the corner with a teddy bear.
>> Dayton Daily News ‘committed to serving you’ 7 days a week
"What Had Happened Was" podcast host Amelia Robinson sat down with Jana Collier, the freshly minted publisher of a newspaper and website group that includes Dayton.com, Dayton Daily News, the Springfield News-Sun and the JournalNews (Butler County).
They talk about the surprising twists and turns that preceded the newspaper’s split from WHIO Radio, WHIO-TV and the rest of Cox Media Group.
In this episode, the pair talk about the future of the Dayton Daily News now that it is back in the hands of the Cox family, journalism, Jana’s not-so-secret secret obsession, pop-star dreams, why Daytonians really ought to love Dayton and telling the community’s stories through a year that saw the Klan, a mass shooting and 15 tornadoes come to the region.
