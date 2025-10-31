‘It’s one of the largest in Pyramid Hill’s collection’: Park launches major renovation of ‘Cincinnati Story’ sculpture

The work, currently on display at the park, will be disassembled in November 2025 and transported to a specialized facility in Virginia for restoration, returning in the spring of 2026 for a public unveiling and rededication celebration.

“It’s really a stunning, monumental piece. It’s one of the largest in Pyramid Hill’s collection,” French said.

The park will invite media to follow the sculpture conservation process so community members can see.

“Cincinnati Story” was originally commissioned in 1982 to stand in front of the Chiquita Center in downtown Cincinnati, the former home of Chiquita Brands International headquarters. Sugarman modeled the colorful metal cut-outs after Cincinnati’s waterway history. The 46 pieces that completed the sculpture featured jets that pulled water from a shallow pool below to travel through the forms of bent metal lace, much like the river offshoots throughout the Southwest Ohio region. In addition to being a work of art, “Cincinnati Story” is also a historical landmark honoring the region’s legacy.

After Pyramid Hill’s founder, Harry T. Wilks, expressed interest in the piece, “Cincinnati Story’s” move to Pyramid Hill in 1999 was made possible by over 75 community donors and supporters. The piece was positioned at the Overlook Patio, at the highest point of the park, as a crown jewel atop the park’s 470 acres of rolling hills, meadows, gardens and forests.

“Our father deeply understood the importance of ‘Cincinnati Story,’ and it meant a great deal to him to keep it in the area where it has so much meaning.” said Barbara Wilks, member of Pyramid Hill’s board of trustees. “Restoring it now, more than two decades later, is our way of honoring his vision and ensuring that others can experience the sculpture as he always hoped they would, in its full beauty.”

This restoration effort reflects Pyramid Hill’s ongoing commitment to the preservation of outdoor sculpture and public art. As one of the few major works by Sugarman on permanent outdoor display, the conservation of “Cincinnati Story” ensures its longevity and continued relevance as an artistic and historical landmark.

“The restoration of ‘Cincinnati Story’ marks a new chapter for the historic sculpture. So far, the piece’s story has been rooted in Southwest Ohio’s history but Pyramid Hill’s plan for restoration will take it beyond our region. By working with world-class conservers in Virginia, ‘Cincinnati Story’ will be cared for by the best in sculpture conservation, bringing the story of Cincinnati’s waterways back to life on a national scale,” said Gregory T. Hyland II, president of Pyramid Hill’s board of trustees.

Sugarman (1912–1999) was a pioneer in American modern sculpture, particularly in large scale public works. “Cincinnati Story” exemplifies Sugarman’s groundbreaking use of color and form in artwork occupying public spaces. The piece remains as one of his most recognized works in the Midwest today.

Sugarman created many of his largescale pieces, including “Cincinnati Story,” at Lippincott Studios in North Haven, Conn.

Conservation project timeline

• November 2025 – “Cincinnati Story” will be disassembled and transported to a professional restoration facility in Virginia.

• November 2025 through February 2026 – Conservation specialists will undertake a thorough restoration, focusing on preserving the sculpture’s structural integrity and original color palette. Pyramid Hill staff will be involved throughout the process to learn from world-class conservers. The experience will inform future conservation efforts of “Cincinnati Story” and other sculptures in Pyramid Hill’s collection.

• Spring 2026 – The restored sculpture will return to Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, where it will be reassembled in its current location atop the grassy Overlook.

• April 2026 – A public rededication event will unveil the sculpture’s return in coordination with the park’s annual celebration of International Sculpture Day and Art & Earth Day.