It’s dry ... ad nauseum!

I finally planted garlic this past Tuesday, and I will say, it is STILL dry. Even though we have had some rain, the ground was not saturated. It was workable, but it was not what I would consider ideal.

I was doing a final report for my annuals research and in September, we received 0.03 inches of rain. This compares to 2.31 inches in September 2022 and is way short of the normal precipitation of 3.0 inches.

I mention this again because if you are planting anything this fall, you MUST keep watering in mind. Initially, plants will need regular watering, and then if it stays dry, additional watering up until the ground freezes.

Many tend to start putting hoses away in October and are putting the gardens to bed. If you want plants to survive through the winter, the roots must be moist going into it.

In addition, if you are planting perennials and smaller shrubs, you want to cover the crown and root system with mulch once the ground freezes. This is sometimes around late November or even later.

This protects the root system by preventing heaving. Heaving occurs through the freezing and thawing of the soil. If the soil stays frozen, it’s not a problem. Typically, we have warm spells and cold spells, which results in heaving.

The roots are pushed out of the ground a little each time the soils freeze. Eventually, they are exposed to air and cold temperatures and eventually dry, resulting in the death of the roots and sometimes the whole plants.

By having a layer of several inches of mulch around the base and covering the crown of the plant, the soil temperature is moderated. This results in little or no heaving.

Larger trees and shrubs have a heavy enough root system that they don’t usually heave. However, if I just planted a new container-grown tree, I cover the root system with several inches of mulch.

Be sure to pull the mulch away from the crown in the spring when new growth begins. Trees and shrubs should have four inches of mulch around the root system and perennials no more than two inches.

Many gardeners are excited when they find perennials on sale at the end of the season, only to lose them through the winter. Purchase mulch at the same time you purchase late-season perennials to keep them happy.

And don’t forget to water. Thoroughly, less often is the way to go. Don’t give them a little blessing — soak the root system when watering.

Once temperatures moderate and stay cold and the ground begins to freeze, put the hoses away and sharpen your tools. This is the time to put the garden to bed — not October!