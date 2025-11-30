It’s Cyber Monday: How to get the most out of digital shopping today

Cyber Monday is the final bookend to a series of shopping-centric days preceding Christmas. Along with Black Friday, Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday presents an additional opportunity to realize great deals on items shoppers may need for gifting or entertaining.

Adobe Newsroom reported Cyber Monday hit a record $13.3 billion in online spending in 2024, marking an increase of more than 7 percent from 2023. Consumers also spent heavily on mobile devices, which accounted for 54.8 percent of online sales.