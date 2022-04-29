IN YOUR PRIME: What to do if you want to retire early

Retirement is something millions of professionals aspire to. Retirement isn’t necessarily when a person stops working forever. In fact, many retirees continue working as part-time volunteers and consultants.

Individuals have traditionally retired at the age of 65. However, the United States Social Security Administration indicates the normal retirement age (NRA) is the age at which retirement benefits are equal to the primary insurance amount. Primary insurance amount is based on a certain formula that includes year of birth. For most people born in 1960 and later, NRA is 67. Choosing to retire earlier may result in reduced benefits. But people who have financially planned for an early retirement may not view a decline in SSA benefits as a deterrent. If early retirement is a goal, these strategies could make it happen.