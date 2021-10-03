In Your Prime: Steps to take for joint pain

While osteoarthritis affects millions of people, you’re more at-risk if you are overweight, older, or female. Those with family history of osteoarthritis or who have injured the joint in the past are also at higher risk.

Rule out other causes of joint pain

Though osteoarthritis is common, Dr. de la Peña says you should still see your doctor before addressing the issue yourself.

“I would definitely get evaluated by a physician first thing,” Dr. de la Peña says. “While osteoarthritis is the most common cause of joint pain, you need to make sure it’s not due to another cause such as an injury, autoimmune-based arthritis, or gout.

Always see your doctor about new pain you experience. If your pain is severe and your joint is red, hot, or swollen, you should seek care right away.

Move for better bones

The best way to tackle joint pain is regular exercise.

While strength training builds stronger bones, aerobic exercise helps you shed extra weight that’s putting pressure on your joints. If exercise isn’t already a part of your daily routine, Dr. de la Peña warns not to overdo it.

“It’s really important to start slow and have small, attainable goals,” Dr. de la Peña says. “Taking a 10-minute walk after dinner with your family can make a huge difference in the future.”

And while there’s no magic diet to cure joint pain, eating a well-balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables may help you lose a few pounds and ease discomfort.

Addressing joint pain

Talk to your primary care provider about how joint pain is affecting you.