IN YOUR PRIME: Long-term health risks linked to excessive alcohol consumption

Millions of people across the globe can consume alcohol responsibly. Millions more struggle with excessive alcohol consumption. According to Our World In Data, which tracks research in global issues such as poverty, disease and hunger, estimates indicate 107 million people worldwide have an alcohol use disorder.

The prevalence of alcohol use disorders poses a significant challenge that affects the entire world, as excessive alcohol consumption can lead to the development of chronic health conditions that not only threaten the lives of the people who drink, but also put a strain on health care systems that can make it harder for medical professionals to provide adequate treatment to all patients.