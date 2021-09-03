In Your Prime: Diabetes quick fix with crustless salmon quiche

— You can use a casserole dish instead of a pie plate.

Countdown:

— Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

— Prepare ingredients.

— Make quiche.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1 package whole wheat bread crumbs, 1/2 pound fresh wild-caught salmon, 1 bottle ground nutmeg, 1 small package shiitake mushrooms, 1 red onion, 1 red bell pepper and 1 bunch fresh dill.

Staples: olive oil spray, eggs (6 needed), skim milk, salt and black peppercorns.

CRUSTLESS SALMON QUICHE

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

10-inch shallow pie plate or casserole dish

Olive oil spray

1/4 cup whole wheat bread crumbs

1/2 pound fresh wild-caught salmon, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 cup sliced shiitake mushrooms

1 cup sliced red onion

1 cup sliced red bell pepper

1/4 cup fresh dill

2 large eggs

4 egg whites

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup skim milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray bottom and sides of pie plate with olive oil spray. Sprinkle breadcrumbs over bottom and sides of plate. Roll the plate around to make sure the sides are covered with crumbs. Gently shake the plate to evenly distribute excess crumbs across the bottom.

Place the salmon, mushrooms, onion and red bell pepper in the pie plate. Sprinkle dill over the ingredients. In a small bowl lightly beat the 2 whole eggs and 4 egg whites with a fork. Add the nutmeg, milk and salt and pepper to taste. Pour into the prepared pie plate. Press the ingredients under the eggs with a fork. The egg mixture will not completely cover the ingredients. It will expand when baked. Place in oven for 25 minutes. The pie should be firm. Leave a little longer if needed. Remove, cut in half and serve on two dinner plates. Makes 2 servings.

Per serving: 400 calories, 140 calories from fat, 15 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 5 g monounsaturated fat, 250 mg cholesterol, 42 g protein, 24 g carbohydrates, 3 g dietary fiber, 10 g sugars, 510 mg sodium, 1,155 mg potassium, 475 mg phosphorus.

Exchanges: 1/2 other carbohydrate, 3 vegetable, 6 lean protein.